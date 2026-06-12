WATCH: Virat Kohli's Hilarious Reply Goes Viral After Paparazzi Calls Anushka 'Sir'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom During appearance, photographer misaddressed Anushka Sharma as 'Anushka sir'.

Virat Kohli humorously responded, 'Virat maam bhi bolde' to the photographer.

This witty exchange quickly went viral across social media platforms.

An amusing public interaction involving Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli and his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, has captured widespread digital attention following a humorous verbal mix-up by a local photographer during a recent public appearance. The sharp, spontaneous response from the former national captain instantly transformed a routine media opportunity into a highly entertaining social media highlight.

Paparazzi's Verbal Slip

The lighthearted incident unfolded as the celebrity couple arrived at a public venue, where a dense gathering of media photographers stood waiting to capture their arrival. In the frantic rush to secure optimal photographic angles, an excited photographer accidentally misaddressed Anushka Sharma using a male honorific.

"Anushka sir look here," the overwhelmed photographer shouted out across the media pen while frantically operating his camera equipment. The unusual verbal slip immediately caught the attention of the surrounding media contingent, causing brief amusement among the assembled press corps before the couple could even pose.

WATCH VIDEO

A fan accidentally said "Anushka sir look here" while taking pictures of Kohli & Anushka.



And then Kohli instantly replied; "Virat maam bhi bolte." 🤣😭 pic.twitter.com/4skO9C2eTb — 𝚅𝚊𝚛𝚞𝚗¹⁸ (@varunx18) June 12, 2026

Kohli Delivers Instant Sharp-Witted Reply

Rather than ignoring the public blunder, Kohli responded with absolute immediacy, exhibiting the characteristically sharp wit that has frequently endeared him to global sports followers over his lengthy career. He turned directly toward the press pack to deliver a perfectly timed comedic counter-measure.

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"Virat maam bhi bolde," Kohli instantly replied to the vocal photographer, gesturing towards himself with an incredibly deadpan facial expression. The brilliant spontaneous retort suggests the photographer might as well complete the gender-flipped naming mix-up by addressing the legendary batsman as a female figure.

Social Media Reactions

The brief video footage documenting the rapid-fire comedic exchange spread across major digital networks within minutes of being published online, generating substantial volumes of public traffic. Thousands of digital followers quickly shared the digital snippet across platforms like Instagram and Twitter.

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Fans praised the star batsman for his exceptional ability to diffuse a potentially awkward media interaction with genuine, unscripted humor. The public clip continues to trend as global cricket fans celebrate the relatable family dynamics displayed by the iconic pair.