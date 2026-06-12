Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketWATCH: Virat Kohli's Hilarious Reply Goes Viral After Paparazzi Calls Anushka 'Sir'

WATCH: Virat Kohli's Hilarious Reply Goes Viral After Paparazzi Calls Anushka 'Sir'

Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli left internet users in splits with a quick-witted, hilarious response after a photographer mistakenly called Anushka Sharma 'sir'.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 12 Jun 2026 02:38 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • During appearance, photographer misaddressed Anushka Sharma as 'Anushka sir'.
  • Virat Kohli humorously responded, 'Virat maam bhi bolde' to the photographer.
  • This witty exchange quickly went viral across social media platforms.

An amusing public interaction involving Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli and his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, has captured widespread digital attention following a humorous verbal mix-up by a local photographer during a recent public appearance. The sharp, spontaneous response from the former national captain instantly transformed a routine media opportunity into a highly entertaining social media highlight.

Paparazzi's Verbal Slip 

The lighthearted incident unfolded as the celebrity couple arrived at a public venue, where a dense gathering of media photographers stood waiting to capture their arrival. In the frantic rush to secure optimal photographic angles, an excited photographer accidentally misaddressed Anushka Sharma using a male honorific.

"Anushka sir look here," the overwhelmed photographer shouted out across the media pen while frantically operating his camera equipment. The unusual verbal slip immediately caught the attention of the surrounding media contingent, causing brief amusement among the assembled press corps before the couple could even pose.

WATCH VIDEO

Kohli Delivers Instant Sharp-Witted Reply

Rather than ignoring the public blunder, Kohli responded with absolute immediacy, exhibiting the characteristically sharp wit that has frequently endeared him to global sports followers over his lengthy career. He turned directly toward the press pack to deliver a perfectly timed comedic counter-measure.

ALSO READ | Watch: FIFA World Cup Reporting Takes Unexpected Turn After Fan Kisses Reporter

"Virat maam bhi bolde," Kohli instantly replied to the vocal photographer, gesturing towards himself with an incredibly deadpan facial expression. The brilliant spontaneous retort suggests the photographer might as well complete the gender-flipped naming mix-up by addressing the legendary batsman as a female figure.

Social Media Reactions

The brief video footage documenting the rapid-fire comedic exchange spread across major digital networks within minutes of being published online, generating substantial volumes of public traffic. Thousands of digital followers quickly shared the digital snippet across platforms like Instagram and Twitter.

ALSO READ | Shreyas Iyer's First T20I Assignment As Captain Under Threat Following Riots In Ireland

Fans praised the star batsman for his exceptional ability to diffuse a potentially awkward media interaction with genuine, unscripted humor. The public clip continues to trend as global cricket fans celebrate the relatable family dynamics displayed by the iconic pair.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the amusing public interaction involving Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma?

The incident occurred when a photographer accidentally misaddressed Anushka Sharma using a male honorific. This verbal slip prompted Virat Kohli's quick and witty response.

How did Virat Kohli respond to the photographer's verbal mix-up?

Kohli instantly replied,

How did social media react to the interaction between Kohli and Sharma?

The video of the exchange quickly went viral across major digital platforms like Instagram and Twitter. Fans praised Kohli for his exceptional ability to diffuse the situation with humor.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 12 Jun 2026 02:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma Virat Kohli Funny Reply Paparazzi Anushka Sir Look Here Viral Video Virat Maam Bhi Bolde Clip Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
WATCH: Virat Kohli's Hilarious Reply Goes Viral After Paparazzi Calls Anushka 'Sir'
WATCH: Virat Kohli's Hilarious Reply Goes Viral After Paparazzi Calls Anushka 'Sir'
Cricket
WATCH: Sachin Tendulkar Plays Cricket With Sara At 30000 Feet
WATCH: Sachin Tendulkar Plays Cricket With Sara At 30000 Feet
Cricket
Shreyas Iyer's First T20I Assignment As Captain Under Threat Following Riots In Ireland
Ireland Series Under Threat Following Severe Civil Unrest In Northern Ireland
Cricket
Rahul Dravid's Son Anvay To Play For India U-19 Team
Rahul Dravid's Son Anvay To Play For India: Details Inside
Advertisement

Videos

MEENAKSHI NOMINATION ROW: Supreme Court Dismisses Meenakshi Natarajan’s Plea, No Relief on Rajya Sabha Nomination
Governance: Yogi says India has witnessed transformational change since 2014 under Modi’s leadership
Congress Stand: Party says it will fight the issue both legally and politically.
Breaking News: Supreme Court begins writing order in Meenakshi Natarajan nomination cancellation case
Politics: Rekha Gupta highlights 12 years of Modi government, calls it a transformative era for India
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget