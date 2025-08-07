Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma Reunion Match In Australia - Date Revealed!

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketVirat Kohli-Rohit Sharma Reunion Match In Australia - Date Revealed!

You’ll need to wait just over two months to witness Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma donning the Indian jersey again.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 07 Aug 2025 05:14 PM (IST)

If you’re a devoted fan of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, here’s some exciting news you don’t want to miss.

With both legends having stepped away from T20Is and Test cricket, they’ll now feature only in ODIs. Naturally, fans are eager to know when they'll next see this iconic duo back on the field.

When Will Kohli and Rohit Return?

You’ll need to wait just over two months to witness Kohli and Rohit donning the Indian jersey again. The duo is all set to return during the three-match ODI series against Australia, which kicks off on October 19.

IND vs AUS 1st ODI: October 19 – Perth

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: October 23 – Adelaide

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: October 25 – Sydney

Expect fireworks as these two stalwarts take center stage once again!

Their Last Appearance Was a Memorable One

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were last seen in action during the Champions Trophy 2025, where they played pivotal roles in India's title-winning campaign.

Rohit, leading the side, delivered a match-winning knock of 76 off 83 balls in the final against New Zealand, earning the Player of the Match award. Kohli, meanwhile, showcased his consistency with 218 runs across 5 matches.

Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma – ODI Stats Battle

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are two of India’s greatest ODI batsmen, each with unique strengths. Kohli, known for his consistency and chase mastery, has scored over 13,000 runs at an average above 57 with 50 centuries.

Rohit, the "Hitman," is famous for his explosive double centuries and elegant stroke play, boasting over 10,000 runs at an average above 49, including three double tons.

While Kohli leads in total runs and centuries, Rohit’s ability to play big-match innings is unmatched. Together, they have redefined India’s dominance in ODI cricket and remain match-winners in any condition.

Also on ABP Live | Mohammed Siraj's DSP Salary: What He Earns, What May Change With 8th Pay Commission

Published at : 07 Aug 2025 05:14 PM (IST)
India Vs Australia Virat Kohli IND Vs AUS ROHIT SHARMA India Tour Australia
