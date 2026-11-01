WATCH: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Burst Into Laughter During Training In Viral Video

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kohli and Rohit shared a light-hearted moment in practice.

Kohli, Rohit focus on ODIs for upcoming World Cup.

Gill, Gambhir lead new setup; stalwarts offer experience.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were seen enjoying each other's company and that, understandably, has caught the attention of cricket fans. A new training-ground video shows the two India stalwarts sharing a light-hearted exchange. The clip, which has surfaced on social media, captures the pair chatting and bursting into laughter during a practice session ahead of the upcoming ODI assignment against New Zealand. The conversation itself remains a mystery though, as music added to the video makes it impossible to hear what the former India captains are discussing.

However, their cheerful interaction has given supporters another glimpse of the bond between two of the most influential figures in Indian cricket.

Kohli-Rohit Get Talking In Training

The beautiful bond between RoKo.🫂🤗 https://t.co/O5w7gpLkv1 — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) November 1, 2026

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma remain central figures in India's ODI plans despite moving away from two other formats.

Both have retired from Test and T20I cricket, with the 50-over game now their focus at the international level.

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The experienced duo will be expected to play important roles as India build towards next year's ODI World Cup.

Their ambition will be to help the team go one step further after the heartbreak of the 2023 edition, when India reached the final on home soil but lost to Australia, led by Pat Cummins.

New-Look India Looks To Build Towards ODI World Cup

India's preparations for the next global tournament are taking shape under a new leadership structure.

Shubman Gill is now at the helm, with Gautam Gambhir serving as head coach.

In this setup, Kohli and Rohit bring a wealth of experience to the batting unit and can help guide a younger group through the challenges ahead.

The five-match ODI series against New Zealand is the next assignment, with the opening match scheduled for Wednesday, November 4, and the final game set for November 15.

Test Challenge To Follow ODI Assignment

Once the limited-overs contest concludes, India will switch formats for a two-match Test series against the Black Caps.

That will bring the lengthy tour to a close.

The team has already made a positive start, having secured the T20I series.

Attention now turns to the ODIs, where the familiar presence of Kohli and Rohit will be among the biggest talking points.