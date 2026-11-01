A new training-ground video showed Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma sharing a light-hearted exchange, chatting and laughing. This interaction highlighted the strong bond between the two influential figures.
WATCH: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Burst Into Laughter During Training In Viral Video
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma shared a light-hearted moment during training ahead of India's ODI series against New Zealand.
- Kohli and Rohit shared a light-hearted moment in practice.
- Kohli, Rohit focus on ODIs for upcoming World Cup.
- Gill, Gambhir lead new setup; stalwarts offer experience.
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were seen enjoying each other's company and that, understandably, has caught the attention of cricket fans. A new training-ground video shows the two India stalwarts sharing a light-hearted exchange. The clip, which has surfaced on social media, captures the pair chatting and bursting into laughter during a practice session ahead of the upcoming ODI assignment against New Zealand. The conversation itself remains a mystery though, as music added to the video makes it impossible to hear what the former India captains are discussing.
However, their cheerful interaction has given supporters another glimpse of the bond between two of the most influential figures in Indian cricket.
Kohli-Rohit Get Talking In Training
The beautiful bond between RoKo.🫂🤗 https://t.co/O5w7gpLkv1— 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) November 1, 2026
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma remain central figures in India's ODI plans despite moving away from two other formats.
Both have retired from Test and T20I cricket, with the 50-over game now their focus at the international level.
Also Check || WATCH: Abhishek Sharma Turns Cameraman As Axar Patel Pins Blame For Loud Music On Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
The experienced duo will be expected to play important roles as India build towards next year's ODI World Cup.
Their ambition will be to help the team go one step further after the heartbreak of the 2023 edition, when India reached the final on home soil but lost to Australia, led by Pat Cummins.
New-Look India Looks To Build Towards ODI World Cup
India's preparations for the next global tournament are taking shape under a new leadership structure.
Shubman Gill is now at the helm, with Gautam Gambhir serving as head coach.
In this setup, Kohli and Rohit bring a wealth of experience to the batting unit and can help guide a younger group through the challenges ahead.
The five-match ODI series against New Zealand is the next assignment, with the opening match scheduled for Wednesday, November 4, and the final game set for November 15.
Test Challenge To Follow ODI Assignment
Once the limited-overs contest concludes, India will switch formats for a two-match Test series against the Black Caps.
That will bring the lengthy tour to a close.
The team has already made a positive start, having secured the T20I series.
Attention now turns to the ODIs, where the familiar presence of Kohli and Rohit will be among the biggest talking points.
Frequently Asked Questions
What were Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma seen doing recently?
Which format of cricket are Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma currently focusing on for India?
Both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have retired from Test and T20I cricket. The 50-over game is now their primary focus at the international level for India.
Who is leading the Indian team and coaching it in the new setup?
Shubman Gill is now at the helm as captain, with Gautam Gambhir serving as the head coach. This new leadership structure is building towards the next ODI World Cup.
What is India's next assignment after securing the T20I series?
India's next assignment is a five-match ODI series against New Zealand, followed by a two-match Test series. The first ODI is scheduled for Wednesday, November 4.