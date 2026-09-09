BCCI VP Makes Big Statement On Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's 2027 World Cup Chances

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BCCI VP backs Rohit, Kohli for 2027 World Cup despite age.

Selectors will decide; both veterans still possess much cricket.

Sustained performance critical for Kohli and Rohit's future.

Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma 2027 World Cup: The future of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli with the Indian ODI team has once again become a talking point ahead of the 2027 World Cup, but BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla believes both veterans still have plenty to offer. Rohit is approaching his 40th birthday, while Kohli will turn 38 in November. Their advancing age has naturally raised questions over whether the two long-time India stars will remain part of the squad when the next 50-over World Cup arrives.

However, the BCCI higher-up has made it clear that he does not believe age alone should bring their international careers to an end.

Rajeev Shukla Backs Kohli, Rohit

Speaking to Sports Yaari, Rajeev Shukla acknowledged that the final call on selection will rest with the national selectors, but expressed confidence in the two experienced batters.

"Only the selectors will decide that, but I feel Rohit and Kohli still have a lot of cricket left in them,"

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The statement offers a strong vote of confidence from one of the BCCI’s senior officials, although it does not guarantee either player a place at the next ODI ICC World Cup.

India’s Push For New Generation

The discussion around Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli comes at a time when India have increasingly backed younger players under head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar.

The team management and selection panel have shown a willingness to give opportunities to fresh talent across formats, creating greater competition for established names.

Rohit and Kohli have already stepped away from Test cricket and T20Is, leaving the ODI format as their only remaining route to represent India internationally.

That makes every future ODI series particularly important as the team builds towards the 2027 World Cup.

For both players, sustained form will therefore remain crucial. Their extraordinary experience gives them an obvious advantage, but the emergence of younger alternatives means their places may no longer be assumed solely on reputation.