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English NewsSportsCricketBCCI VP Makes Big Statement On Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's 2027 World Cup Chances

BCCI VP Makes Big Statement On Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's 2027 World Cup Chances

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla says Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli still have plenty of cricket left, though their 2027 World Cup selection rests with selectors.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 09 Sep 2026 07:35 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BCCI VP backs Rohit, Kohli for 2027 World Cup despite age.
  • Selectors will decide; both veterans still possess much cricket.
  • Sustained performance critical for Kohli and Rohit's future.

Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma 2027 World Cup: The future of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli with the Indian ODI team has once again become a talking point ahead of the 2027 World Cup, but BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla believes both veterans still have plenty to offer. Rohit is approaching his 40th birthday, while Kohli will turn 38 in November. Their advancing age has naturally raised questions over whether the two long-time India stars will remain part of the squad when the next 50-over World Cup arrives.

However, the BCCI higher-up has made it clear that he does not believe age alone should bring their international careers to an end.

Rajeev Shukla Backs Kohli, Rohit

Speaking to Sports Yaari, Rajeev Shukla acknowledged that the final call on selection will rest with the national selectors, but expressed confidence in the two experienced batters.

"Only the selectors will decide that, but I feel Rohit and Kohli still have a lot of cricket left in them,"

Read More: BCCI Bags Rs 129.85 Crore! These 3 Brands Land Major India Cricket Partnership

The statement offers a strong vote of confidence from one of the BCCI’s senior officials, although it does not guarantee either player a place at the next ODI ICC World Cup.

India’s Push For New Generation

The discussion around Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli comes at a time when India have increasingly backed younger players under head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar.

The team management and selection panel have shown a willingness to give opportunities to fresh talent across formats, creating greater competition for established names.

Rohit and Kohli have already stepped away from Test cricket and T20Is, leaving the ODI format as their only remaining route to represent India internationally.

That makes every future ODI series particularly important as the team builds towards the 2027 World Cup.

For both players, sustained form will therefore remain crucial. Their extraordinary experience gives them an obvious advantage, but the emergence of younger alternatives means their places may no longer be assumed solely on reputation.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main concern about Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's future in the Indian ODI team?

The primary concern is their advancing age. Rohit is approaching 40 and Kohli will be 38, leading to questions about their participation in the 2027 World Cup.

How does BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla view Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's future?

Rajeev Shukla believes both veterans still have plenty to offer. He stated that age alone should not end their international careers, showing confidence in them.

Who will make the final decision on Rohit and Kohli's selection for the 2027 World Cup?

The national selectors will ultimately decide on their selection. Rajeev Shukla's statement offers a vote of confidence but doesn't guarantee their place.

In which format do Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli still play internationally for India?

They have stepped away from Test cricket and T20Is. The ODI format is now their only remaining international route to represent India.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Sep 2026 07:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
ICC World Cup BCCI ROHIT SHARMA VIrat Kohli
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