Virat Kohli Reversing His T20 Retirement? Historic Tournament Returns After 128 Years

June 29, 2024, remains one of the most memorable days in Indian cricket history. On that date, India national cricket team defeated South Africa national cricket team by seven runs in the final of the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup. While celebrations were still underway, two Indian legends - Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma - announced their retirement from T20 internationals.

Now, however, discussions around a possible return for Kohli have intensified because of a historic global event scheduled for 2028.

Cricket Returning to Olympics After 128 Years

Cricket is set to feature in the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, marking the sport’s return to the Olympics after an astonishing gap of 128 years. The last time cricket was played at the Games was during the 1900 Summer Olympics.

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The cricket competition in Los Angeles will be played in the T20 format - the very format from which Virat Kohli retired in 2024.

Could Virat Kohli Return?

Speculation around Virat Kohli’s comeback gained momentum after Niccolò Campriani, Sports Director of the Los Angeles Olympics Organizing Committee, reportedly highlighted Kohli’s immense global popularity as one of the major reasons behind cricket’s Olympic inclusion.

Earlier, when asked about the possibility of playing at the Olympics, Kohli admitted that representing India at the Games would be a “special experience.” However, he stopped short of confirming whether he would reverse his T20 retirement.

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Olympic Cricket Format

Only six teams each in the men’s and women’s competitions are expected to participate in Olympic cricket at Los Angeles 2028. The matches are scheduled to be held between July 12 and July 29, 2028.

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