India defeated South Africa by seven runs on June 29, 2024, to win the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.
Virat Kohli Reversing His T20 Retirement? Historic Tournament Returns After 128 Years
The Los Angeles Olympics will feature cricket in the T20 format - the format from which Virat Kohli announced his retirement after the 2024 T20 World Cup.
June 29, 2024, remains one of the most memorable days in Indian cricket history. On that date, India national cricket team defeated South Africa national cricket team by seven runs in the final of the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup. While celebrations were still underway, two Indian legends - Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma - announced their retirement from T20 internationals.
Now, however, discussions around a possible return for Kohli have intensified because of a historic global event scheduled for 2028.
Cricket Returning to Olympics After 128 Years
Cricket is set to feature in the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, marking the sport’s return to the Olympics after an astonishing gap of 128 years. The last time cricket was played at the Games was during the 1900 Summer Olympics.
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The cricket competition in Los Angeles will be played in the T20 format - the very format from which Virat Kohli retired in 2024.
Could Virat Kohli Return?
Speculation around Virat Kohli’s comeback gained momentum after Niccolò Campriani, Sports Director of the Los Angeles Olympics Organizing Committee, reportedly highlighted Kohli’s immense global popularity as one of the major reasons behind cricket’s Olympic inclusion.
Earlier, when asked about the possibility of playing at the Olympics, Kohli admitted that representing India at the Games would be a “special experience.” However, he stopped short of confirming whether he would reverse his T20 retirement.
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Olympic Cricket Format
Only six teams each in the men’s and women’s competitions are expected to participate in Olympic cricket at Los Angeles 2028. The matches are scheduled to be held between July 12 and July 29, 2028.
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Before You Go
Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat
Frequently Asked Questions
When did India win the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup?
Which Indian cricketers retired from T20 internationals after the 2024 World Cup final?
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma announced their retirement from T20 internationals shortly after India won the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.
When will cricket return to the Olympics?
Cricket will be featured in the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, marking its return after 128 years.
What format will cricket be played in at the 2028 Olympics?
Cricket will be played in the T20 format at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
Is there speculation about Virat Kohli returning for the Olympics?
Yes, discussions about Virat Kohli's potential return have intensified due to cricket's inclusion in the 2028 Olympics. He previously called it a 'special experience' to represent India at the Games.