WATCH: Virat Kohli Responds To ‘Overseas Player’ Meme In RCB Interview

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Virat Kohli RCB Segment: Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli has sparked laughter after being teased online for becoming an “overseas player” due to him moving to London with his family of late. Kohli now mostly returns to India for international matches and to represent Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL. This lifestyle shift has inspired a popular meme that jokes about RCB playing 5 overseas players this season, referencing the IPL rule limiting teams to just four overseas players in the playing XI.

Kohli’s Reacts To Overseas Player Meme

Will AI finally take Mr. Nags’s job? 𝗟𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗡𝗮𝗴𝘀 𝘅 𝗩𝗶𝗿𝗮𝘁 𝗩𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗼?? 🤯🤯🤯



In this episode of 𝗥𝗖𝗕 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗠𝗿. 𝗡𝗮𝗴𝘀 𝗳𝘁. 𝗩𝗶𝗿𝗮𝘁 𝗞𝗼𝗵𝗹𝗶 the OG legends of ‘uru talk about haircuts, speculations on Social Media, and Virat’s debut in… pic.twitter.com/vvUcaSo3cu April 4, 2026

During a social media segment hosted by Mr. Nags for RCB, Kohli was asked about the joke.

"There are many things that people say on social media about you, see now people are saying RCB is playing 5 overseas players, I'm not understanding what they are saying actually,"

"I don't know, why are you asking me? ask the overseas players, I'm not an overseas players, am I an overseas player?" Kohli replied while laughing, to which the interviewer said "no, you are not".

In addition to the five overseas players meme, he is also jokingly referred to as an English cricketer playing for India by trolls on social media after his move to London with his wife and kids. But beyond the memes, Kohli’s on the field prowess still remains exceptional.

Kohli Stars In RCB's Statement IPL 2026 Win

In the IPL 2026 opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Virat Kohli anchored a thrilling chase of 202 runs.

Kohli struck an unbeaten 69 off 38 balls, featuring five boundaries and five sixes, guiding the team to the fastest 200-plus chase in IPL history in just 15.4 overs.

The inning also saw him become the first player in IPL history to score over 4,000 while chasing, cementing his legacy as one of cricket's best chasers.

From humourous jibes about being an “overseas player” to record-breaking feats on the field, Kohli has begun IPL 2026 in style, blending entertainment with sheer cricketing excellence.