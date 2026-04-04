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HomeSportsCricketWATCH: Virat Kohli Responds To ‘Overseas Player’ Meme In RCB Interview

WATCH: Virat Kohli Responds To ‘Overseas Player’ Meme In RCB Interview

Virat Kohli laughs off RCB's ‘ five overseas player’ meme in an interview for the franchise, gearing up for his next IPL 2026 outing, which will be against CSK.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 04 Apr 2026 12:05 PM (IST)
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Virat Kohli RCB Segment: Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli has sparked laughter after being teased online for becoming an “overseas player” due to him moving to London with his family of late. Kohli now mostly returns to India for international matches and to represent Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL. This lifestyle shift has inspired a popular meme that jokes about RCB playing 5 overseas players this season, referencing the IPL rule limiting teams to just four overseas players in the playing XI.

Kohli’s Reacts To Overseas Player Meme

During a social media segment hosted by Mr. Nags for RCB, Kohli was asked about the joke.

"There are many things that people say on social media about you, see now people are saying RCB is playing 5 overseas players, I'm not understanding what they are saying actually,"

"I don't know, why are you asking me? ask the overseas players, I'm not an overseas players, am I an overseas player?" Kohli replied while laughing, to which the interviewer said "no, you are not".

In addition to the five overseas players meme, he is also jokingly referred to as an English cricketer playing for India by trolls on social media after his move to London with his wife and kids. But beyond the memes, Kohli’s on the field prowess still remains exceptional.

Kohli Stars In RCB's Statement IPL 2026 Win

In the IPL 2026 opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Virat Kohli anchored a thrilling chase of 202 runs.

Kohli struck an unbeaten 69 off 38 balls, featuring five boundaries and five sixes, guiding the team to the fastest 200-plus chase in IPL history in just 15.4 overs.

The inning also saw him become the first player in IPL history to score over 4,000 while chasing, cementing his legacy as one of cricket's best chasers.

From humourous jibes about being an “overseas player” to record-breaking feats on the field, Kohli has begun IPL 2026 in style, blending entertainment with sheer cricketing excellence.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why are people joking that Virat Kohli is an 'overseas player' for RCB?

People are humorously calling Kohli an 'overseas player' because he has been spending more time in London with his family lately, returning to India mainly for matches.

How did Virat Kohli respond to the 'overseas player' meme?

Kohli laughed and playfully questioned the interviewer about the meme, stating he is not an overseas player and suggesting they ask the actual overseas players.

What was Virat Kohli's performance in the IPL 2026 opener?

Kohli played an exceptional innings, scoring an unbeaten 69 off 38 balls to guide RCB to a thrilling chase of 202 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

What record did Virat Kohli break in the IPL 2026 opener?

Kohli became the first player in IPL history to score over 4,000 runs while chasing, further solidifying his reputation as a remarkable chaser.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Apr 2026 11:59 AM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli RCB IPL IPL 2026
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