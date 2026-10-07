Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kohli's spokesperson strongly rejected allegations by Falahari Maharaj.

Claims involved Rs 5 crore for cricketer's Vrindavan visits.

Spokesperson stated visits are purely based on Kohli's faith.

The Rs 5 crore claim remains unverified and unsubstantiated.

Virat Kohli’s spokesperson has strongly rejected the allegations made by Dinesh Sharma, popularly known as Falahari Maharaj, over the Indian cricketer’s visits to Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan, calling the claims “completely false, baseless and factually incorrect”.

The statement comes after an allegation involving Rs 5 crore and Kohli’s visit to Premanand Maharaj’s ashram gained widespread attention. Falhari, president of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Sangharsh Nyas, had alleged that property-linked interests were involved in facilitating Kohli’s visit.

However, the Rs 5 crore claim has not been independently verified, and there has been no publicly established evidence confirming that Kohli received such a payment.

Virat Kohli’s Spokesperson Strongly Rejects Allegations

In an official statement, Kohli’s spokesperson categorically denied the claims made by Falhari and said the former India captain’s visits to Premanand Maharaj were motivated by his personal faith and reverence.

“We would like to categorically state that the claims made by Falahari Maharaj Dinesh Sharma in regards to Mr. Virat Kohli are completely false, baseless and factually incorrect,” the statement said.

The spokesperson added that Kohli visits Premanand Maharaj “purely out of his deep faith and reverence” for the spiritual leader.

The statement also urged media organisations to exercise due diligence before reporting or amplifying such allegations, while calling for responsible reporting on the matter.

“We strongly refute these claims and urge the media to exercise due diligence, verify facts before reporting or amplifying such statements, and report responsibly,” Kohli’s spokesperson said.

What Is The Rs 5 Crore Claim About Virat Kohli?

The controversy began after Falhari alleged that a property syndicate or property-linked group had spent ₹5 crore to facilitate Kohli’s meeting with a spiritual figure in Vrindavan. The allegation subsequently spread widely across social media and news reports.

Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma have indeed visited Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan on multiple occasions, with their first reported meeting taking place in January 2023. Their association with the spiritual leader has been publicly documented through photographs and videos.

The existence of those visits is therefore not in question. What remains unverified is the separate allegation that ₹5 crore was paid to Kohli or spent to arrange his visit.

Multiple reports examining the claim have found no independently verified payment record, contract, bank transaction or official confirmation establishing that Kohli received ₹5 crore for visiting the ashram.

Kohli’s spokesperson has now directly rejected the allegation, putting the cricketer’s position on the controversy on record.

For now, the ₹5 crore claim remains an allegation that has been strongly denied by Kohli’s representative and has not been independently substantiated.