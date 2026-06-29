Ranjit Bajaj claimed his Minerva Academy U13 and U15 football players have higher Yo-Yo scores than Virat Kohli. He openly challenged that his junior athletes would comfortably outrun Kohli in a stamina test.
WATCH: Virat Kohli Receives Challenge From Ranjit Bajaj: 'My 12-Year-Olds Have Higher Score'
Minerva Academy founder Ranjit Bajaj triggers a huge debate after claiming his under-13 and under-15 boys have higher Yo-Yo test scores than Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli.
- Sports entrepreneur Ranjit Bajaj claims pre-teen players outrun Virat Kohli.
- Challenge questions rigorous Yo-Yo test vital for team selection.
- Kohli recovers from hamstring injury, awaits final fitness clearance.
- Kohli named for England series, pending final fitness tests.
Indian sports entrepreneur Ranjit Bajaj has sparked a major athletic debate by claiming his pre-teen Minerva Academy football players possess superior aerobic endurance to former national cricket captain Virat Kohli. Bajaj openly challenged the batsman's status as the ultimate benchmark of Indian sports fitness, asserting that his junior athletes would comfortably outrun him in a standard stamina test.
The controversy focuses on the strict conditioning protocols that have redefined selection standards for the Board of Control for Cricket in India. Introduced to the national setup in 2017 under strength coach Shankar Basu and former head coach Anil Kumble, the rigorous multi-stage shuttle run serves as a non-negotiable metric to gauge peak oxygen consumption.
The Open Challenge
Ranjit Bajaj, the founder of Minerva Academy Football & Cricket Club, expressed immense confidence in the physical conditioning of his young football trainees, stating their scores eclipse senior cricket stars.
"My under-13s all have a higher Yo-Yo score than Kohli," Ranjit Bajaj openly claimed in a statement that quickly went viral across domestic sporting forums. "My 13-year-olds and my 12-year-olds have a higher score than Virat Kohli. And I'm saying it openly for an open challenge. My under-15s are crossing him by far. By far. They will outrun Virat Kohli or the fittest cricketer in India by far."
WATCH VIDEO
"My all U13 have higher Yo-Yo score than Virat Kohli, I'm openly challenging it— RAJ (@Rajdeep48_IND) June 28, 2026
my U15 will outrun Virat Kohli by far"
--- Ranjit Bajaj#Indianfootball #AIFF pic.twitter.com/JaODMroOeN
Recovering From Injury After IPL
The bold public challenge arrives just as the thirty-seven-year-old maestro prepares to prove his physical readiness on the international stage following a lengthy spell on the sidelines. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter has been out of action since suffering an acute hamstring tendon injury during the high-stakes TATA Indian Premier League 2026 final against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.
The muscle injury forced the veteran top-order batsman to miss the subsequent bilateral international series against Afghanistan. Having completed initial medical rehabilitation overseas in London, the batsman recently reported to the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru to undergo formal physical clearance protocols before competitive reassessment.
He has now been included in the traveling squad for the upcoming One Day International series against England under captain Shubman Gill, subject to passing secondary on-field fitness tests.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What challenge did Ranjit Bajaj issue regarding his football players and Virat Kohli?
Why is Virat Kohli's fitness currently under scrutiny?
Virat Kohli is recovering from an acute hamstring tendon injury suffered during the TATA IPL 2026 final. He has been undergoing rehabilitation and physical clearance protocols to prove his readiness for international play.
What is the Yo-Yo test and its importance in Indian cricket?
The Yo-Yo test is a rigorous multi-stage shuttle run introduced by the BCCI in 2017. It serves as a non-negotiable metric to gauge peak oxygen consumption and is crucial for player selection in the national setup.
When and where did Virat Kohli sustain his recent injury?
Virat Kohli suffered an acute hamstring tendon injury during the high-stakes TATA Indian Premier League 2026 final. The incident occurred during the match against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.