Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketVirat Kohli's Reaction To Shikhar Dhawan's Second Marriage Goes Viral

Virat Kohli's Reaction To Shikhar Dhawan's Second Marriage Goes Viral

Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine tied the knot in Delhi. See Virat Kohli’s heartfelt reaction on Gabbar's second wedding.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 22 Feb 2026 05:08 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Shikhar Dhawan tied the knot with his Irish girlfriend, Sophie Shine in an intimate ceremony that took place in Delhi-NCR region on Saturday, February 21, 2026, attended by a close-knit circle of family, friends, and several former teammates. This was the 40-year-old Dhawan's second marriage, prompting a curious comment from his teammate Virat Kohli. Dhawan shared some wedding photos on social media, prompting Kohli's reaction. 

Kohli's Message

A screenshot of Kohli's comment on Dhawan's post quickly went viral on social media. Kohli commented on Dhawan's post and congratulated him in a very special way. Kohli wrote, "Mubarkaan Jat ji." Following Kohli's comment, Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane also commented "Congratulations bro" on Shikhar's wedding post.

Watch


Virat Kohli's Reaction To Shikhar Dhawan's Second Marriage Goes Viral

While Virat Kohli has not attended Gabbar's wedding, it's worth noting that Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan's friendship goes back a long way. They played together for Team India for many years. Like Virat Kohli, Dhawan also played domestic cricket including the Vijay Hazare trophy and The Ranji trophy For Delhi. 

Second marriage after 3 years of divorce

Dhawan first married boxer Ayesha Mukherjee in 2012. Their marriage lasted only nine years. News of their separation surfaced back in 2021. Subsequently, the couple got divorced in 2023, and now, almost three years later, Dhawan has married again and found a partner in Sophie Shine.

The discussion of dating intensified only after the divorce. 

It's worth noting that rumors of Dhawan's dating began to surface immediately after his divorce from his first wife. A year after the divorce, in 2024, news surfaced that Dhawan was dating Sophie Shine of Ireland. Gradually, this news gained ground. Now, they have finally given their relationship a name by getting married. 

International career of Shikhar Dhawan 

Dhawan has played 34 Tests, 167 ODIs, and 68 T20 Internationals in his international career. Dhawan has scored 2,315 runs in Tests, 6,793 runs in ODIs, and 1,759 runs in T20 Internationals.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where did Shikhar Dhawan get married?

Shikhar Dhawan married his girlfriend Sophie Shine on Saturday, February 21, 2026, in an intimate ceremony held in the Delhi-NCR region.

Who congratulated Shikhar Dhawan on his wedding?

Teammate Virat Kohli congratulated Shikhar Dhawan with a special message, and Ajinkya Rahane also commented to offer his congratulations.

Was this Shikhar Dhawan's first marriage?

No, this was Shikhar Dhawan's second marriage. He was previously married to boxer Ayesha Mukherjee from 2012 until their divorce in 2023.

When did rumors of Shikhar Dhawan dating Sophie Shine begin?

Rumors of Shikhar Dhawan dating Sophie Shine from Ireland started surfacing a year after his divorce, around 2024.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 22 Feb 2026 04:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Shikhar Dhawan Shikhar Dhawan Wedding Virat Kohli Comment
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Virat Kohli's Reaction To Shikhar Dhawan's Second Marriage Goes Viral
Virat Kohli's Reaction To Shikhar Dhawan's Second Marriage Goes Viral
Cricket
T20 World Cup 2026: What Happens If Rain Washes Out India vs South Africa?
T20 World Cup 2026: What Happens If Rain Washes Out India vs South Africa?
Cricket
Viral Photos Of Rohit Sharma At Shikhar Dhawan’s 1st And 2nd Weddings Breaks The Internet
Viral Photos Of Rohit Sharma At Shikhar Dhawan’s 1st And 2nd Weddings Breaks The Internet
Cricket
Pakistan Could Decide Where India Play Their T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final
Pakistan Could Decide Where India Play Their T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final
Advertisement

Videos

INFRA FOCUS: PM Modi Flags Off Namo Bharat Train & Meerut Metro, Launches ₹12,930 Cr Development Projects
CRIME ALERT: Delhi Police Crime Branch Arrests Two Gangsters After Shootout Near Dwarka-Bahadurgarh Highway
BORDER TRAGEDY: Two Security Personnel Found Dead at Adiyan Check Post in Gurdaspur, Investigation Underway
CRIME ALERT: Odisha’s Kandhamal District Student Allegedly Molested, 5 School Staff Held
SECURITY ALERT: Encounter Erupts Between Terrorists and Forces in Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative OPINION: Poll Season’s A Good Time For Party Hopping
Opinion
Embed widget