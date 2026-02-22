Virat Kohli's Reaction To Shikhar Dhawan's Second Marriage Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Shikhar Dhawan tied the knot with his Irish girlfriend, Sophie Shine in an intimate ceremony that took place in Delhi-NCR region on Saturday, February 21, 2026, attended by a close-knit circle of family, friends, and several former teammates. This was the 40-year-old Dhawan's second marriage, prompting a curious comment from his teammate Virat Kohli. Dhawan shared some wedding photos on social media, prompting Kohli's reaction.

Kohli's Message

A screenshot of Kohli's comment on Dhawan's post quickly went viral on social media. Kohli commented on Dhawan's post and congratulated him in a very special way. Kohli wrote, "Mubarkaan Jat ji." Following Kohli's comment, Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane also commented "Congratulations bro" on Shikhar's wedding post.

Watch





While Virat Kohli has not attended Gabbar's wedding, it's worth noting that Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan's friendship goes back a long way. They played together for Team India for many years. Like Virat Kohli, Dhawan also played domestic cricket including the Vijay Hazare trophy and The Ranji trophy For Delhi.

Second marriage after 3 years of divorce

Dhawan first married boxer Ayesha Mukherjee in 2012. Their marriage lasted only nine years. News of their separation surfaced back in 2021. Subsequently, the couple got divorced in 2023, and now, almost three years later, Dhawan has married again and found a partner in Sophie Shine.

The discussion of dating intensified only after the divorce.

It's worth noting that rumors of Dhawan's dating began to surface immediately after his divorce from his first wife. A year after the divorce, in 2024, news surfaced that Dhawan was dating Sophie Shine of Ireland. Gradually, this news gained ground. Now, they have finally given their relationship a name by getting married.

International career of Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan has played 34 Tests, 167 ODIs, and 68 T20 Internationals in his international career. Dhawan has scored 2,315 runs in Tests, 6,793 runs in ODIs, and 1,759 runs in T20 Internationals.