Watch: Virat Kohli Pushes New Zealand Batter During IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Match

A light-hearted moment between Virat Kohli and Daryl Mitchell during high-stakes IND vs NZ 3rd ODI in Indore stole the spotlight, quickly becoming a viral sensation.

While the match was intense - with Mitchell scoring a brilliant 137 - Kohli, who was fielding near the boundary rope, showcased his trademark playful side.

In a video that has since taken social media by storm, the former India captain playfully "pushed" Mitchell as he was walking towards the dressing room after 'destroying' Indian bowlers.

Daryl Mitchell’s 137-run mega innings came to an end in the 45th over when he was dismissed by Mohammed Siraj.

Virat Kohli appreciates and pushing out Daryl Mitchell 🤣😭pic.twitter.com/Z4t2fzKNTh — Suprvirat (@Mostlykohli) January 18, 2026

Fans have dubbed the moment the "highlight of the day," noting that while Virat Kohli is often known for his aggression, he is equally famous for these wholesome, "pure gold" moments on the field.

This hilarious interaction was a welcome shift in tone from the previous match in Rajkot, where Virat Kohli had to intervene to protect a pitch-invader from aggressive security personnel.

Daryl Mitchell-Glenn Phillips' masterclass

In the third ODI at Indore, Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips orchestrated a masterclass to rescue New Zealand from a precarious 58-3.

The duo forged a monumental 219-run partnership for the fourth wicket, shattering the record for the highest New Zealand stand against India in India.

Mitchell anchored the innings with a composed 137 (131), marking his second consecutive century of the series. Phillips initially played second fiddle but accelerated brilliantly to score 106 (88). Their dominance propelled the Black Caps to a commanding 337-8, setting up a formidable target for India in series decider.

