Amanpreet Singh Gill was a former India Under-19 fast bowler and a teammate of Virat Kohli. He also represented Punjab in First-Class cricket and was associated with the Punjab Kings franchise.
Virat Kohli Pays Emotional Tribute To Former U-19 Teammate Amanpreet Singh Gill
Taking to social media on Thursday, Virat Kohli paid a moving tribute to his former junior-level colleague.
The cricketing world is in mourning following the untimely passing of Amanpreet Singh Gill, a former India Under-19 pacer and teammate of Virat Kohli. Amanpreet, who was just 36 years old, breathed his last in Chandigarh on Wednesday, May 6, 2026.
Taking to social media on Thursday, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru star paid a moving tribute to his former junior-level colleague:
"Shocked and saddened to hear about Amanpreet Gill’s passing. Sending prayers and strength to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace. Om Shanti," Kohli wrote.
Watch Video
Shocked and saddened to hear about Amanpreet Gill’s passing. Sending prayers and strength to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace. Om Shanti 🙏— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 7, 2026
A Shared Journey: The 2007 Sri Lanka Tri-Series
Amanpreet and Kohli shared the dressing room during their formative years, most notably in 2007. They were both part of the India U-19 squad for the tri-series in Sri Lanka, which also included players like Manish Pandey.
Amanpreet was a standout performer in that series, claiming 9 wickets in 5 matches. He played a pivotal role in the final against Bangladesh, returning figures of 2/14 to help India clinch the title.
Stalwart of Punjab Cricket
Beyond his junior international stints, Amanpreet was a respected figure in the domestic circuit:
Domestic Career: He represented Punjab in First-Class cricket, taking 36 wickets across six matches.
IPL Stint: He was previously associated with the Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) franchise. After his playing days, he continued to serve the game as a member of the Senior Selection Committee for the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA).
Fraternity Pays Tribute
Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also expressed his sadness, recalling Amanpreet as a "quiet and hardworking cricketer" who had a deep love for the game. To honor his memory, Punjab Kings players wore black armbands during their IPL 2026 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad earlier this week.
The cause of his sudden passing has not yet been officially disclosed, but the loss has left a significant void in the Punjab and Indian cricketing communities.
Before You Go
Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat
Frequently Asked Questions
Who was Amanpreet Singh Gill?
When and where did Amanpreet Singh Gill pass away?
Amanpreet Singh Gill passed away in Chandigarh on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at the age of 36.
What was Amanpreet Singh Gill's notable performance in the 2007 Sri Lanka Tri-Series?
In the 2007 India U-19 tri-series in Sri Lanka, Amanpreet Gill took 9 wickets in 5 matches. He was particularly impactful in the final against Bangladesh, taking 2 wickets for 14 runs to help India win.
What roles did Amanpreet Singh Gill hold after his playing career?
After his playing days, Amanpreet Singh Gill served as a member of the Senior Selection Committee for the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA).