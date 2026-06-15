Want To Attend Virat Kohli's New Delhi Event? Here's How To Get Exclusive Access

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom ONE8WORLD premiere on June 21 requires shoe purchase for entry.

Fans obtain entry QR code by buying eligible ONE8 shoes via District app.

Virat Kohli is expected to headline the event.

Virat Kohli New Delhi Event Tickets: Virat Kohli's ONE8WORLD Global Premiere event is scheduled to take place on June 21, 2026, at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in New Delhi. However, unlike most large-scale public events, entry to the premiere comes with a unique twist. Rather than purchasing a conventional ticket, fans must buy an eligible pair of ONE8 shoes through the District app to gain access to the event. The organisers have adopted a product-linked entry model for the launch.

How Entry To ONE8WORLD Global Premiere Works

Every qualifying pair of ONE8 footwear purchased through the District app doubles as an admission pass for the event.

Once the purchase is completed, buyers receive confirmation along with a QR code that will be required for entry on the day of the event. This approach combines product ownership with event access.

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Step-By-Step Guide To Secure Your Spot

Step 1: Begin by downloading and registering on the District app.

Step 2: After creating an account using a mobile number or email address and completing profile verification, users should search for "ONE8 Global Premiere" within the platform.

Step 3: From there, the official event page will display the available footwear options linked to the launch. Select preferred size, colour and model and proceed to checkout.

Step 4: Once payment is successfully completed, the booking is confirmed. A QR code will then be generated and shared with the purchaser, serving as proof of entry for the event.

Virat Kohli Expected To Headline The Celebration

One of the biggest draws of the event is expected to be Virat Kohli himself, given that he his attached to the brand.

There is also speculation surrounding the presence of singer Karan Aujla. The buzz has intensified following a recent collaborative Instagram post involving Kohli and the popular artist.

With limited entry tied directly to shoe purchases, fans hoping to attend the ONE8WORLD Global Premiere may need to act quickly to secure their place.