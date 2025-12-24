Virat Kohli One Hit Away From Historic List A Milestone On Vijay Hazare Trophy Return

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Virat Kohli is back on the domestic stage after nearly 15 years, and his return to the Vijay Hazare Trophy has instantly captured attention.

Representing Delhi in India’s premier 50-over domestic competition, the former India captain finds himself on the brink of a significant personal landmark as the tournament gets underway.

Delhi have opened their campaign against Andhra Pradesh, a side led by Rishabh Pant, adding further intrigue to the contest. Kohli’s presence in the squad is part of a broader push to bring senior players back into domestic cricket, following guidelines laid down by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Kohli’s Impressive Vijay Hazare Trophy Numbers

Virat Kohli’s record in the Vijay Hazare Trophy speaks volumes about his consistency at the domestic level.

He has featured in 17 matches for Delhi, scoring 910 runs across 16 innings. His average in the competition stands above 60, underlining his ability to dominate attacks even in tightly contested domestic fixtures.

Today's match carries extra significance for Kohli due to his standing in List A cricket overall. He has accumulated 15,999 runs in 342 List A matches so far, leaving him just one run short of the 16,000-run mark.

Reaching that milestone would make him only the second Indian batter to achieve the feat, after Sachin Tendulkar.

Kohli's List A Dominance

Across his Vijay Hazare Trophy appearances, Virat Kohli has registered four centuries and four half-centuries, with a top score of 124.

These figures reflect the strong foundation he laid in domestic cricket before becoming one of the most prolific batters of his generation at the international level.

Kohli’s List A average sits above 57, complemented by 57 centuries and 84 half-centuries. While Tendulkar still holds the record for most List A hundreds with 60, Kohli’s name is already firmly etched among the format’s greats.

In the broader List A landscape, England’s Graham Gooch remains the highest run-scorer, followed by icons such as Tendulkar, Graeme Hick, Kumar Sangakkara, Viv Richards, Ricky Ponting and Sanath Jayasuriya.