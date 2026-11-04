WATCH: Virat Kohli's One-Handed Catch Defies Gravity, But His Celebration Is Pure Gold

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kohli executed a one-handed diving catch at slip.

Dismissal of Nathan Smith troubled New Zealand's innings further.

Umpire review confirmed the clean catch was taken.

This fielding effort highlighted India's strong bowling performance.

IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Virat Kohli delivered a moment of brilliance in the field as India continued to dominate New Zealand in the first ODI at Eden Park, Auckland. The 37-year-old pulled off a spectacular one-handed diving catch to send Nathan Smith back to the pavilion, adding another highlight to India's impressive bowling display.

The catch came off Anshul Kamboj's bowling and immediately drew attention from players on both sides. Kohli's athletic effort left little room for error, with the third umpire called in to examine whether he had completed the dismissal cleanly.

WATCH: Virat Kohli's One-Handed Dive Produces A Stunning Dismissal

Smith looked to attack a delivery from Kamboj, but his attempted drive produced a thick outside edge. The ball travelled towards the slip cordon, where Kohli reacted quickly and threw himself to his right.

WATCH VIDEO

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With the ball dropping rapidly, Kohli stretched out his right hand and managed to hold on just above the turf. He got back to his feet and celebrated immediately, while his teammates rushed over to share the moment.

Given how close the ball was to the ground, the on-field decision went upstairs for a review. Replays showed Kohli had maintained control of the ball, confirming Smith's dismissal.

WATCH: Virat Kohli's Celebration After Nathan Smith's Catch

Kohli's signature celebration after a brilliant catch! 🏹🔥 The intensity, the passion and the energy — Virat Kohli is always in his element! #ViratKohli #INDvsNZ #TeamIndia https://t.co/7BfHPcBiUF — Nirmoy (@NirmoySarm15806) November 4, 2026

Anshul Kamboj Adds Another Wicket As New Zealand Slide Further

The catch gave Kamboj another wicket and left New Zealand in deeper trouble. The hosts were reduced to 115/7, with India's bowlers continuing to make regular breakthroughs in the first ODI.

While Kamboj received credit for the dismissal, Kohli's remarkable effort became the defining image of the passage of play. The former India captain once again showed the value of sharp fielding, turning a difficult chance into a crucial wicket.

The video of the catch captures the full sequence, from Smith's outside edge to Kohli's airborne effort and the team's celebration.