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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Virat Kohli's One-Handed Catch Defies Gravity, But His Celebration Is Pure Gold

WATCH: Virat Kohli's One-Handed Catch Defies Gravity, But His Celebration Is Pure Gold

Virat Kohli produced a spectacular one-handed diving catch to dismiss Nathan Smith off Anshul Kamboj's bowling during the first India vs New Zealand ODI.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 04 Nov 2026 10:54 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kohli executed a one-handed diving catch at slip.
  • Dismissal of Nathan Smith troubled New Zealand's innings further.
  • Umpire review confirmed the clean catch was taken.
  • This fielding effort highlighted India's strong bowling performance.

IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Virat Kohli delivered a moment of brilliance in the field as India continued to dominate New Zealand in the first ODI at Eden Park, Auckland. The 37-year-old pulled off a spectacular one-handed diving catch to send Nathan Smith back to the pavilion, adding another highlight to India's impressive bowling display.

The catch came off Anshul Kamboj's bowling and immediately drew attention from players on both sides. Kohli's athletic effort left little room for error, with the third umpire called in to examine whether he had completed the dismissal cleanly.

WATCH: Virat Kohli's One-Handed Dive Produces A Stunning Dismissal

Smith looked to attack a delivery from Kamboj, but his attempted drive produced a thick outside edge. The ball travelled towards the slip cordon, where Kohli reacted quickly and threw himself to his right.

WATCH VIDEO

With the ball dropping rapidly, Kohli stretched out his right hand and managed to hold on just above the turf. He got back to his feet and celebrated immediately, while his teammates rushed over to share the moment.

Given how close the ball was to the ground, the on-field decision went upstairs for a review. Replays showed Kohli had maintained control of the ball, confirming Smith's dismissal.

WATCH: Virat Kohli's Celebration After Nathan Smith's Catch

Anshul Kamboj Adds Another Wicket As New Zealand Slide Further

The catch gave Kamboj another wicket and left New Zealand in deeper trouble. The hosts were reduced to 115/7, with India's bowlers continuing to make regular breakthroughs in the first ODI.

While Kamboj received credit for the dismissal, Kohli's remarkable effort became the defining image of the passage of play. The former India captain once again showed the value of sharp fielding, turning a difficult chance into a crucial wicket.

The video of the catch captures the full sequence, from Smith's outside edge to Kohli's airborne effort and the team's celebration.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was dismissed by Virat Kohli's spectacular catch?

Virat Kohli dismissed Nathan Smith with a spectacular one-handed diving catch. Smith was attempting a drive off Anshul Kamboj's bowling.

In which match did Virat Kohli take this catch?

Virat Kohli took this catch during the first ODI between India and New Zealand at Eden Park, Auckland. It contributed to India's dominance in the match.

Was Virat Kohli's catch reviewed by the umpire?

Yes, due to how close the ball was to the ground, the on-field decision was sent upstairs for a review. Replays confirmed Kohli maintained control of the ball.

Which bowler benefited from Virat Kohli's catch?

Anshul Kamboj was the bowler when Virat Kohli took the catch to dismiss Nathan Smith. This wicket added to Kamboj's tally and further troubled New Zealand.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Nov 2026 10:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand IND Vs NZ 1st ODI Anshul Kamboj Nathan Smith VIrat Kohli
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