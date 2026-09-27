Virat Kohli On Verge Of Breaking Sachin Tendulkar's 19-Year-Old Record

India and West Indies will meet in the first ODI of the series today at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. The match is scheduled to begin at 2 PM, with Virat Kohli set to be one of the biggest attractions.

The Indian batting star is within touching distance of several major milestones. Among them is a record held by Sachin Tendulkar for nearly two decades. Kohli needs just 59 runs to complete 15,000 ODI runs, and achieving the landmark in the opening match against the West Indies could also see him rewrite Tendulkar’s record for reaching the milestone in the fewest innings.

Virat Kohli Eyes Sachin’s 19-Year-Old Record

Virat Kohli has accumulated 14,941 runs in 302 ODI innings so far. If he scores 59 runs in Thiruvananthapuram, he will become only the second batter in ODI history to reach the 15,000-run mark.

Sachin Tendulkar reached the milestone in June 2007 during an ODI against South Africa, bringing up his 15,000th run in his 377th innings. His record for reaching the mark in the fewest innings has stood for 19 years.

Virat Kohli can surpass that mark by a considerable margin. If he gets the required 59 runs against the West Indies, he will reach 15,000 ODI runs in his 303rd innings - 74 innings fewer than Sachin Tendulkar. However, Virat Kohli will need to produce a score of at least 59 to achieve the feat in the first ODI itself.

Kohli Also Closing In On Tendulkar’s List-A Record

Another major milestone is also within Virat Kohli’s reach. The former India captain currently has 59 centuries in List-A cricket across 350 matches. List-A cricket includes official one-day matches played in both domestic and international competitions.

Sachin Tendulkar finished his List-A career with 60 centuries. Kohli can move level with his former India teammate if he scores a century against the West Indies in the opening ODI.

A hundred in Thiruvananthapuram would therefore allow Kohli to equal Tendulkar’s tally of 60 List-A centuries while also bringing him closer to another landmark in his ODI career.