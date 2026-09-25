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English NewsSportsCricketVirat Kohli Could Create History By Making His World Record A Double

Virat Kohli Could Create History By Making His World Record A Double

Virat Kohli has 2,261 ODI runs and nine centuries against West Indies. He could become the first batter with 10 tons against two teams.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 25 Sep 2026 01:43 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kohli returns to ODI cricket facing West Indies September 27.
  • He boasts 2,261 runs, nine centuries versus West Indies.
  • Kohli eyes tenth century against two different teams.
  • He is second all-time ODI runs, with 54 hundreds.

Virat Kohli is set to return to ODI cricket when India begin their three-match series against West Indies on September 27. While the former India captain has retired from Tests and T20Is, he remains available in the 50-over format and enters the series with an extraordinary record against the Caribbean side.

Across 41 ODI innings against West Indies, Kohli has accumulated 2,261 runs at an average of 66.50 and a strike rate of 96.95, according to ESPNcricinfo. No other batter has crossed the 2,000-run mark against the Men in Maroon.

Kohli's Incredible Record Against West Indies

Kohli's dominance against West Indies extends beyond his run tally. He has nine ODI centuries against the Caribbean side, more than any other batter, while also holding the record for most 50-plus scores against them with 20.

The India star is already the only batter to have scored 10 ODI centuries against one particular opponent, having achieved the feat against Sri Lanka. Another hundred against West Indies would make him the first batter to register 10 or more ODI centuries against two different teams.

Kohli also owns the best ODI batting average among players who have scored at least 1,300 runs against West Indies.

His record in India against the Caribbean side is equally striking. He has scored 1,265 runs in 23 matches at an average of 63.25 and a strike rate of 100.95, including five centuries and six fifties.

The 2018 series in India was particularly memorable, with Kohli scoring three consecutive hundreds against West Indies. Only Pakistan's Babar Azam has matched that feat in a bilateral ODI series against the Caribbean team.

Kohli's ODI Numbers Ahead Of Return

Kohli currently sits second on the all-time ODI run charts with 14,941 runs from 302 innings at an average of 58.59. Sachin Tendulkar remains the only batter ahead of him, having finished his ODI career with 18,426 runs.

Kohli also leads the century charts with 54 ODI hundreds, along with 76 fifties. At home, he has scored 6,867 runs in 130 ODI appearances at an average of 62.42.

With India beginning their ODI campaign against West Indies on September 27, Kohli will have another opportunity to add to an already remarkable record against one of his most productive opponents.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Virat Kohli return to ODI cricket?

Virat Kohli is set to return to ODI cricket when India begins their three-match series against West Indies on September 27.

What is Virat Kohli's record against West Indies in ODIs?

He has accumulated 2,261 runs in 41 innings at an average of 66.50. He also holds records for most centuries (9) and 50-plus scores (20) against them.

Has Virat Kohli retired from other international cricket formats?

Yes, the former India captain has retired from Tests and T20Is. He remains available in the 50-over format.

How does Virat Kohli rank in all-time ODI runs?

Kohli currently sits second on the all-time ODI run charts with 14,941 runs from 302 innings. Only Sachin Tendulkar is ahead of him.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Sep 2026 01:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs West Indies Indian Cricket ODI Cricket VIrat Kohli
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