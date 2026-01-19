Virat Kohli's Numbers From His Last 7 ODI Innings Are Simply Unreal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Legend Virat Kohli continues to operate in a dimension of his own. His performance over the last seven ODI innings for team India reaffirmes his status as the premier architect of 50-over format.

King Kohli's dominance in One Day Internationals is defined by a staggering 616 runs in his last 7 ODI innings, maintained at a jaw-dropping average of 123.2. This is absolute dominance. With a strike rate of 109.02, he has balanced his traditional role of an anchor with the modern demand for aggression.

Virat Kohli's numbers from his last 7 ODI innings:

Runs scored: 616, Average: 123.2

Strike rate: 109.02, Centuries: 3, Half-centuries: 3

Out of Virat's last seven trips to the crease in ODIs, he crossed the fifty-mark six times. His most recent exploits against New Zealand and South Africa have highlighted a refined version of "Kohli 2.0" - a batter who remains heartbeat of Indian middle order even at 37.

Despite Virat Kohli’s brilliant 124 off 108 balls, India lost the third and final ODI by 41 runs, allowing New Zealand to win the series 2-1.

Records Virat Shattered in IND vs NZ 3rd ODI

Highest Scorer at No. 3: Virat Kohli surpassed Ricky Ponting's long-standing record of 12,655 runs to become the all-time highest run-getter at the number three position in ODI history.

Most Centuries against New Zealand: By notched his 7th ODI ton against the Black Caps, Virat Kohli moved past Ponting and Virender Sehwag (6 each) for the most centuries against this opponent.

Indore special: This was Virat Kohli's first century in Indore, making it the 35th different venue where he has scored an ODI hundred, breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 34 grounds.

Milestone Extension: He recorded his 54th ODI century and his 85th international ton overall.

Fastest to 28,000 Runs: Earlier in the series, Virat Kohli became the fastest player to reach 28,000 international runs (624 innings), eclipsing Tendulkar’s mark of 644.

Also on ABP Live | Gautam Gambhir's India Coaching Stats After IND vs NZ 3rd ODI