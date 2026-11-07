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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: First Virat Kohli, Now Rohit Sharma Recreates John Cena's 'You Can't See Me'

WATCH: First Virat Kohli, Now Rohit Sharma Recreates John Cena's 'You Can't See Me'

Rohit Sharma brought a WWE moment to the cricket field during the Wellington ODI, with Virat Kohli also enjoying the playful exchange behind Glenn Phillips.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 07 Nov 2026 02:26 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rohit Sharma mimicked John Cena's gesture towards Glenn Phillips.
  • India's bowlers dismissed New Zealand for just 134 runs.
  • Gurnoor Brar took four wickets, supported by other bowlers.

Rohit Sharma provided an entertaining moment during India's second ODI against New Zealand in Wellington, appearing to imitate WWE legend John Cena's famous 'you can't see me' gesture. The incident quickly caught the attention of fans, especially with Virat Kohli also spotted sharing a laugh during the exchange. The moment involved Glenn Phillips, who was at the crease for New Zealand. The all-rounder has a familiar association with Cena, often walking out to the wrestler's iconic entrance music.

Kohli had already made a similar gesture towards Phillips during the series opener, and Rohit's latest act brought the reference back into the spotlight.

Rohit Joins Kohli In Mimicking John Cena

The playful exchange added a light-hearted touch to the contest, with Rohit seemingly following Kohli's lead from the first ODI.

The two senior India players were seen enjoying the moment, giving fans another entertaining clip from the ongoing series.

Away from the off-field fun, India's bowlers delivered a commanding performance after the visitors won the toss and chose to field.

Read More: New Zealand Script Embarrassing Record! Sink To Lowest-Ever ODI Total Against India At Home

New Zealand were bundled out for 134 in 40.6 overs, with Gurnoor Brar taking four wickets for 30 runs in his 10 overs.

India Pacers Run Riot Against New Zealand

Auqib Nabi and Anshul Kamboj claimed two wickets each, while Axar Patel also finished with two scalps.

New Zealand were reduced to 23/3 early in the innings and never fully recovered.

Daryl Mitchell offered resistance with 55 off 104 balls, while captain Mitchell Santner made 31 from 38 deliveries.

Their 59-run sixth-wicket stand briefly steadied the innings, but Axar broke the partnership before Brar and the other bowlers wrapped things up.

Kamboj finished with 2/25, Axar returned 2/28 and Nabi claimed 2/31.

India's disciplined attack ensured the hosts were dismissed for a modest total, putting the visitors in a commanding position.

Frequently Asked Questions

What gesture did Rohit Sharma make during the second ODI?

Rohit Sharma imitated WWE legend John Cena's 'you can't see me' gesture towards New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips. This moment caught fans' attention, with Virat Kohli also laughing.

Why did Rohit Sharma make the 'you can't see me' gesture towards Glenn Phillips?

Glenn Phillips has a known association with John Cena, often using the wrestler's entrance music. Rohit's gesture was a playful nod to this connection.

Had Virat Kohli made a similar gesture earlier in the series?

Yes, Virat Kohli had already made a similar 'you can't see me' gesture towards Glenn Phillips during the series opener, which Rohit's act brought back into focus.

How did India's bowlers perform in the second ODI against New Zealand?

India's bowlers dominated, bundling New Zealand out for 134 runs. Gurnoor Brar claimed four wickets, with Auqib Nabi, Anshul Kamboj, and Axar Patel each taking two wickets.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Nov 2026 02:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
John Cena ROHIT SHARMA IND Vs NZ ODIs VIrat Kohli
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