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English NewsSportsCricketVirat Kohli's New Zealand Nightmare: Unwanted ODI Record Repeated After 11 Years

Virat Kohli's New Zealand Nightmare: Unwanted ODI Record Repeated After 11 Years

Virat Kohli's New Zealand tour ended on a disappointing note, with a rare batting slump and a milestone against the Black Caps slipping out of reach.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 15 Nov 2026 10:10 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Virat Kohli scored 86 runs across four ODI innings.
  • Kohli repeated rare ODI low-scoring feat after 2015.
  • Kohli missed 2,000 ODI run milestone against New Zealand.

Virat Kohli is India's second-highest run-scorer in 2026 so far, but his latest ODI assignment against New Zealand proved far from satisfying. Across four innings, the former India captain collected only 86 runs, with his form taking a sharp downturn after a promising start to the series. Kohli began with a fluent 74 in the opening match. However, his next three outings brought scores of 7, 0 and 5, meaning he failed to reach double figures in each of them.

The sequence brought back an unwanted chapter from his career, as the batter matched a rare low-scoring record that he had not repeated in more than a decade.

Kohli Repeats Rare ODI Low-Score Feat

This is only the fourth time in Virat Kohli's ODI career, which spans more than 300 matches, that he has failed to score at least 10 runs in three innings of the same series.

The previous instance came in 2015 during the tri-series involving India, Australia and England.

Kohli registered three scores of 10 or fewer across the competition, although he also remained unbeaten on 3 in another innings.

Read More: India’s U19 Asia Cup Prize Money Revealed! Here's How Much The Champions Earned After Beating Pakistan

He had experienced similar struggles earlier in his career, during the 2011 World Cup and the 2012 ODI series against Pakistan.

The New Zealand tour has now added another entry to that list, bringing an unusual statistic back into focus.

New Zealand Milestone Also Slips Away

Virat Kohli also missed out on a significant personal milestone against the Black Caps.

Before the series began, he needed 103 more runs to complete 2,000 ODI runs against New Zealand.

His return of 86 across the four matches left him 17 runs short of the landmark.

Despite being one of India's most prolific batters in 2026, Kohli will have little to celebrate from this particular tour, which ended with both a milestone and a strong finish eluding him.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Virat Kohli perform in his latest ODI series against New Zealand?

Virat Kohli scored only 86 runs across four innings in the recent ODI series against New Zealand. After a strong start of 74, he failed to reach double figures in his subsequent three matches.

What rare low-scoring record did Virat Kohli match in the New Zealand ODI series?

Kohli matched a rare low-scoring record by failing to score at least 10 runs in three innings of the same series. This is only the fourth time in his career of over 300 ODI matches that this has occurred.

Did Virat Kohli achieve any personal milestones during the New Zealand ODI tour?

No, Virat Kohli missed a significant milestone. He needed 103 runs to reach 2,000 ODI runs against New Zealand but scored only 86, leaving him 17 runs short of the landmark.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Nov 2026 10:10 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand ROHIT SHARMA IND Vs NZ ODIs VIrat Kohli
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