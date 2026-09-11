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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Virat Kohli Meets Eknath Shinde In London, Here’s What They Discussed

WATCH: Virat Kohli Meets Eknath Shinde In London, Here’s What They Discussed

Eknath Shinde revealed what he discussed with Virat Kohli during their London meeting, including Maharashtra’s welfare schemes and infrastructure projects.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 11 Sep 2026 06:48 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Deputy CM Shinde met Virat Kohli during his London visit.
  • They discussed Maharashtra's welfare schemes and infrastructure development.
  • Kohli praised state development, offered youth talent suggestions.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met Virat Kohli in London during his ongoing visit to the United Kingdom. Shinde said Kohli came to meet him after learning that he was in the city, describing the Indian cricket star as humble.

Shinde is in London to receive international recognition for various welfare schemes and infrastructure projects in Maharashtra. Speaking to ANI, he revealed details of his meeting with Kohli and discussed the topics that came up during their conversation.

Eknath Shinde Praises Virat Kohli’s Humility

Shinde said Kohli personally came to meet him after learning about his presence in London.

“When the Indian cricketer learned that I was here, he came to meet me. I was very happy that such a big Indian cricketer was so humble,” Shinde said.

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The Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister added that he had met Kohli earlier, but was pleased with their latest direct conversation.

“We had met before, but I was very happy with our direct conversation today. We also discussed the awards I received. I told him about Maharashtra’s various welfare schemes,” he added.

What Did Shinde And Kohli Discuss?

According to Shinde, their conversation focused on Maharashtra’s welfare schemes, infrastructure development and the state government’s future plans.

He said he briefed Kohli about projects such as Third Mumbai near the airport, the Atal Setu, the Balasaheb Thackeray Samruddhi Mahamarg, the Coastal Road and metro expansion.

“I told him about the development of ‘Third Mumbai’ near the airport, the Atal Setu, the Balasaheb Thackeray Samruddhi Mahamarg, the Coastal Road, the Metro, and initiatives related to schools and healthcare,” Shinde said.

He also claimed that Kohli praised the scale of development in Maharashtra.

“He himself said that the development that has taken place in Maharashtra in recent years is unprecedented,” Shinde added.

Virat Kohli Happy With Maharashtra’s Development

Shinde said Kohli was pleased to hear about the changes taking place across the state and believed the initiatives could improve people’s lives.

“Virat Kohli was delighted to hear about the changes and development taking place in Maharashtra. He recognised that these initiatives would have a positive impact on people’s lives,” he said.

Shinde also linked the discussion to the awards he received for infrastructure, development, the Ladki Bahin scheme and the Sarkar Aapke Dwar initiative.

Kohli Offers Suggestions For Young Talent

The conversation also touched on the development of young people and ways to help the next generation succeed in different competitions.

“We talked about how to help the new generation excel in competitions and nurture their talents. After all, youth are the future of our country. He offered some very good suggestions in this regard, which will certainly benefit both Maharashtra and the country,” Shinde said.

The meeting took place during Shinde’s UK visit, where he is being honoured for welfare and infrastructure initiatives associated with his administration.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Eknath Shinde in London?

Eknath Shinde was in London to receive international recognition for various welfare schemes and infrastructure projects in Maharashtra. These initiatives are associated with his administration.

What did Eknath Shinde and Virat Kohli discuss during their meeting?

They discussed Maharashtra's welfare schemes, infrastructure development, and the state government's future plans. Shinde briefed Kohli on projects like Third Mumbai, Atal Setu, and metro expansion.

What was Virat Kohli's reaction to Maharashtra's development plans?

Kohli praised the scale of development in Maharashtra, stating it was unprecedented. He was delighted with the changes and believed these initiatives would positively impact people's lives.

Did Virat Kohli offer any suggestions during his conversation with Eknath Shinde?

Yes, they discussed helping the new generation excel and nurture their talents. Kohli offered some good suggestions which Shinde believed would benefit Maharashtra and the country.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Sep 2026 06:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli London Virat Kohli News Indian Cricket Maharashtra Eknath SHinde Atal Setu Virat Kohli London Meeting Eknath Shinde Virat Kohli Maharashtra Development Third Mumbai
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