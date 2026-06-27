Virat Kohli recently met Under-19 World Cup-winning captain Ayush Mhatre. They had an unforgettable conversation during their meeting in Bengaluru.
Virat Kohli Meets Ayush Mhatre At BCCI CoE; Two U19 World Cup Winning Captains Cross Paths
Virat Kohli Meets Ayush Mhatre: Under-19 World Cup-winning captain Ayush Mhatre shared a viral Instagram photo with former India captain Virat Kohli during their fitness rehab sessions at the Bengaluru CoE.
- Virat Kohli met U19 captain Ayush Mhatre in Bengaluru.
- Kohli was for assessments; Mhatre was undergoing rehab.
- Both cricketers notably led India to U19 World Cups.
- Mhatre shared the special interaction online, gaining attention.
Virat Kohli Meets Ayush Mhatre: India batting icon Virat Kohli recently met up with Under-19 World Cup-winning captain Ayush Mhatre at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru during a vital scheduling window. The promising young cricketing prodigy subsequently shared an image of their meeting on social media, describing the special encounter as an unforgettable conversation with a true legend of the international game.
A Meeting of Junior World Champions
The two generational leaders share a unique historical connection, having both successfully guided the national junior squad to global silverware, with Kohli winning in 2008 and Mhatre lifting the trophy in 2026.
The senior international batsman visited the specialized southern facility to undergo required physical assessments before his potential integration into the touring squad for the upcoming white-ball series in England.
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Meanwhile, Mhatre is presently completing an intensive rehabilitation program at the same location following a severe hamstring issue suffered during his domestic campaign with Chennai Super Kings.
WATCH: Virat Kohli With Ayush Mhatre At BCCI CoE
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Stellar IPL 2026 Seasons For Both Heroes
The young opening batsman had enjoyed an incredibly productive domestic run before his unfortunate physical setback, accumulating 201 runs across six initial appearances at an aggressive strike rate of 177.87.
Kohli experienced a sensational domestic season with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, finishing as the leading scorer with 675 runs whilst claiming the match award during the showpiece tournament finale.
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The precise details of their private dialogue remain unspecified, but the young batsman openly expressed his immense gratitude on Instagram by uploading a picture documenting the memorable interaction.
"An unforgettable conversation with a legend," Mhatre shared on his official Instagram account.
The social media update quickly captured widespread digital attention across major online sports platforms as supporters celebrated the heartwarming interaction between the respected veteran and the rising star.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who did Virat Kohli meet at the Centre of Excellence?
What shared achievement do Virat Kohli and Ayush Mhatre have?
Both Virat Kohli and Ayush Mhatre successfully guided the national junior squad to global silverware. Kohli won in 2008, and Mhatre lifted the trophy in 2026.
Why were Kohli and Mhatre both at the Centre of Excellence?
Kohli was undergoing physical assessments for an upcoming white-ball series. Mhatre was completing an intensive rehabilitation program for a hamstring injury.