Virat Kohli Makes Huge Announcement! Confirms 2027 World Cup Is His Last

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Virat Kohli confirmed 2027 ODI World Cup will be his final.

His main motivation is winning the trophy for India.

He played four prior World Cups, including 2011 triumph.

Virat Kohli has revealed that the 2027 ODI ICC World Cup will be his final appearance at the tournament for India, giving the veteran batter an added motivation ahead of the next chapter of his international career. With another World Cup now firmly in his sights, Kohli has made it clear that he wants to finish his journey at the competition by helping India lift the trophy. The 2027 edition will take place across South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Kohli Opens Up On Final World Cup

Speaking to JioStar, Virat Kohli explained that the knowledge of having one last World Cup ahead of him has provided a clear sense of purpose.

"For me, it's the last World Cup I'm going to play for India & that is my motivation. Like, you know, to leave everything out there. And of course, the goal is absolutely to win the World Cup and whatever it takes, I'm absolutely ready,"

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The former India captain remains part of the ODI setup despite having stepped away from Test and T20I cricket.

His next challenge will come in the three-match series against the West Indies, beginning in Thiruvananthapuram on September 27.

The second game will be held in Guwahati on September 30, before the series concludes in New Chandigarh on October 3.

Four World Cups Already Behind Him

Virat Kohli’s history at the ODI World Cup stretches back to India’s triumphant 2011 campaign.

He subsequently featured in the 2015, 2019 and 2023 editions.

The 2023 tournament, despite ending on a heartbreaking note for India, was particularly memorable on an individual level, as Kohli finished as the competition’s leading run-scorer.

For the 37-year-old, the target is therefore straightforward. After appearing at four previous editions and experiencing both triumph and disappointment, he now has one more opportunity to chase the trophy.