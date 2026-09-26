Watch: Virat Kohli Loses His Cool During Practice Session? Video Goes Viral

Team India is gearing up for the first ODI of the three-match series against the West Indies, with the opening game scheduled to be played in Thiruvananthapuram on September 27. The Indian team has been training in the city since Thursday, with several practice-session videos featuring Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma gaining traction on social media.

One of the videos shows Kohli involved in a seemingly animated exchange with a member of the support staff during a fielding drill. Kohli can be seen standing with Rohit Sharma, Dhruv Jurel and KL Rahul before walking towards the staff member.

The staff member then brings over a board, after which Kohli points towards something written on it while making his point. The board appeared to contain scores or details related to a fielding exercise, suggesting that Kohli was discussing the outcome of the drill.

Despite the animated exchange, there was no serious confrontation. Virat Kohli appeared to be making his point in a lighthearted manner. Known for his intense involvement in both batting and fielding, the former India captain continues to bring plenty of energy to training sessions.

WATCH VIDEO

🔴VIRAT KOHLI IN A HEATED MOMENT WITH TEAM INDIA STAFF 🤯



- Virat Kohli argued with the Indian team staff over a fielding position. pic.twitter.com/sky9xuvojc — Sam (@cricsam02) September 25, 2026

Shubman Gill Hit On Elbow During Practice

India captain Shubman Gill had an uncomfortable moment during Friday's practice session after being struck on the elbow by a delivery from Mohammed Siraj.

Gill stopped his practice after being hit and was seen attending to the affected area. His condition will be closely monitored ahead of the opening ODI in Thiruvananthapuram.

India ODI Squad For West Indies Series

Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (Wicketkeeper), Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aquib Nabi, Dhruv Jurel (Wicketkeeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Gurnoor Brar and Naman Dhir.