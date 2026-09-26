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English NewsSportsCricketWatch: Virat Kohli Loses His Cool During Practice Session? Video Goes Viral

Watch: Virat Kohli Loses His Cool During Practice Session? Video Goes Viral

One of the videos shows Kohli involved in a seemingly animated exchange with a member of the support staff during a fielding drill.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 26 Sep 2026 08:53 AM (IST)

Team India is gearing up for the first ODI of the three-match series against the West Indies, with the opening game scheduled to be played in Thiruvananthapuram on September 27. The Indian team has been training in the city since Thursday, with several practice-session videos featuring Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma gaining traction on social media.

One of the videos shows Kohli involved in a seemingly animated exchange with a member of the support staff during a fielding drill. Kohli can be seen standing with Rohit Sharma, Dhruv Jurel and KL Rahul before walking towards the staff member.

The staff member then brings over a board, after which Kohli points towards something written on it while making his point. The board appeared to contain scores or details related to a fielding exercise, suggesting that Kohli was discussing the outcome of the drill.

Despite the animated exchange, there was no serious confrontation. Virat Kohli appeared to be making his point in a lighthearted manner. Known for his intense involvement in both batting and fielding, the former India captain continues to bring plenty of energy to training sessions.

WATCH VIDEO

Shubman Gill Hit On Elbow During Practice

India captain Shubman Gill had an uncomfortable moment during Friday's practice session after being struck on the elbow by a delivery from Mohammed Siraj.

Gill stopped his practice after being hit and was seen attending to the affected area. His condition will be closely monitored ahead of the opening ODI in Thiruvananthapuram.

India ODI Squad For West Indies Series

Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (Wicketkeeper), Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aquib Nabi, Dhruv Jurel (Wicketkeeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Gurnoor Brar and Naman Dhir.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 26 Sep 2026 08:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs West Indies IND Vs WI VIrat Kohli
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