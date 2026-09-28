IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketWho Is The Best ODI Batsman In The World? Virat Kohli Has His Answer

Who Is The Best ODI Batsman In The World? Virat Kohli Has His Answer

Virat Kohli praised Shubman Gill after India’s eight-wicket win over West Indies, calling him the “top ODI batter in the world” after his 10th ODI century.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 28 Sep 2026 09:16 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India defeated West Indies by eight wickets in first ODI.
  • Shubman Gill scored century, praised by Virat Kohli.
  • Kohli scored unbeaten 139, securing India's commanding victory.

Virat Kohli had plenty to celebrate after India began their three-match ODI series against the West Indies with a commanding eight-wicket victory in Thiruvananthapuram. While he himself produced another sensational run chase, the former India captain was equally impressed by current skipper Shubman Gill’s contribution. Following India’s successful pursuit, Kohli reserved high praise for the current ODI captain and highlighted the ease with which the two can bat together.

Kohli Has Huge Praise For Gill

Shubman Gill was in sublime touch during the opening ODI, bringing up his 10th century in the format before being dismissed for 110 from 108 deliveries. 

Speaking after the match, Kohli, as quoted by Cricbuzz, made it clear that he sees Gill among the very best players currently operating in ODI cricket.

"He's the top ODI batter in the world. There's not much that needs to be said to him. It's just about stringing in partnerships and making sure we do justice to the ability and the talent we have in this team."

Also Check || WATCH: Norway Goalkeeper’s Horror Blunder Gifts Portugal Nations League Win

Kohli also stressed that Gill does not require constant advice while batting, although he remains ready to assist whenever needed.

"He's probably up there with the best players in the world and obviously a very talented guy. So not having to say much to him while batting. In the field, when he needs my help, I'm always available."

Kohli Continues Stunning ODI Run

Gill’s departure did little to slow India down, with Kohli taking charge of the chase soon after. The veteran batter reached his century in only 74 balls before finishing unbeaten on 139.

The result gave India a 1-0 advantage in the series and extended another impressive chapter in Kohli’s ODI career.

The performance also highlighted the depth of India’s top order, with Gill and Kohli combining for a major partnership before Kohli finished the job.

For Kohli, however, the evening was not only about his own century. His words about Gill offered an insight into the trust between the two batters and the confidence he has in India’s next generation of ODI leadership.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Shubman Gill's performance in the first ODI against West Indies?

Shubman Gill scored his 10th ODI century, making 110 runs from 108 deliveries. His contribution was crucial to India's commanding eight-wicket victory.

How did Virat Kohli describe Shubman Gill after the match?

Virat Kohli praised Shubman Gill, calling him 'the top ODI batter in the world.' He also stated that Gill is 'up there with the best players in the world.'

What was Virat Kohli's individual performance in the match?

Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 139 runs, reaching his century in just 74 balls. He took charge of the chase after Gill's departure, securing India's win.

What is India's current standing in the ODI series?

India currently holds a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against the West Indies. They began the series with a commanding eight-wicket victory.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 28 Sep 2026 09:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs West Indies Shubman Gill IND Vs WI ODIs VIrat Kohli
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
'Feels Awkward': Kuldeep Yadav On Winning Player Of The Match Despite Virat Kohli’s Century
'Feels Awkward': Kuldeep Yadav On Winning Player Of The Match Despite Virat Kohli’s Century
Cricket
Not Just Kohli! David Miller Joins Record-Breaking Party With Cracking ODI Ton
Not Just Kohli! David Miller Joins Record-Breaking Party With Cracking ODI Ton
Cricket
Virat Kohli Shatters Two Sachin Tendulkar Records In Stunning ODI Knock
Virat Kohli Shatters Two Sachin Tendulkar Records In Stunning ODI Knock
Cricket
Virat Kohli Smashes 139 As India Thrash West Indies By 8 Wickets
Virat Kohli Smashes 139 As India Thrash West Indies By 8 Wickets
Advertisement

Videos

CAMPUS FURY: Students Protest, Vandalise Buildings and Block Highway
VIRAT KOHLI: Unbeaten Century Against West Indies, 139-Run Knock
LPU PROTEST: Classes Suspended for 10 Days After Campus Violence
Breaking News: LPU Violence Escalates After Rape FIR, Campus Vandalised, Highway Blocked
Breaking: BJP CMs Unite Over SIR Row, Target Opposition, Demand Apology From Rahul Gandhi
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget