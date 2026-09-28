Who Is The Best ODI Batsman In The World? Virat Kohli Has His Answer

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India defeated West Indies by eight wickets in first ODI.

Shubman Gill scored century, praised by Virat Kohli.

Kohli scored unbeaten 139, securing India's commanding victory.

Virat Kohli had plenty to celebrate after India began their three-match ODI series against the West Indies with a commanding eight-wicket victory in Thiruvananthapuram. While he himself produced another sensational run chase, the former India captain was equally impressed by current skipper Shubman Gill’s contribution. Following India’s successful pursuit, Kohli reserved high praise for the current ODI captain and highlighted the ease with which the two can bat together.

Kohli Has Huge Praise For Gill

Shubman Gill was in sublime touch during the opening ODI, bringing up his 10th century in the format before being dismissed for 110 from 108 deliveries.

Speaking after the match, Kohli, as quoted by Cricbuzz, made it clear that he sees Gill among the very best players currently operating in ODI cricket.

"He's the top ODI batter in the world. There's not much that needs to be said to him. It's just about stringing in partnerships and making sure we do justice to the ability and the talent we have in this team."

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Kohli also stressed that Gill does not require constant advice while batting, although he remains ready to assist whenever needed.

"He's probably up there with the best players in the world and obviously a very talented guy. So not having to say much to him while batting. In the field, when he needs my help, I'm always available."

Kohli Continues Stunning ODI Run

Gill’s departure did little to slow India down, with Kohli taking charge of the chase soon after. The veteran batter reached his century in only 74 balls before finishing unbeaten on 139.

The result gave India a 1-0 advantage in the series and extended another impressive chapter in Kohli’s ODI career.

The performance also highlighted the depth of India’s top order, with Gill and Kohli combining for a major partnership before Kohli finished the job.

For Kohli, however, the evening was not only about his own century. His words about Gill offered an insight into the trust between the two batters and the confidence he has in India’s next generation of ODI leadership.