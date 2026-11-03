IND vs NZ ODIs: Virat Kohli Just 139 Runs Away From Sachin Tendulkar's Massive Record

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Virat Kohli eyes Sachin Tendulkar's New Zealand ODI run record.

He needs 139 runs to surpass Tendulkar's 652 career total.

Virender Sehwag currently holds second place with 598 runs.

Virat Kohli could have a major record within reach when India begin their ODI series against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland. The modern-era great is chasing a landmark currently held by none other than Sachin Tendulkar, with an opportunity to move to the top of an exclusive list. Kohli has scored 514 runs across 11 ODIs in New Zealand, making him the third-highest Indian run-getter in the country. He needs another 139 runs to surpass Tendulkar's tally.

Tendulkar Leads India Run Charts In New Zealand

Sachin Tendulkar remains the benchmark for Indian batsmen in ODIs played on New Zealand soil.

The legendary batter accumulated 652 runs in 18 appearances, registering one century and four half-centuries.

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His best effort came in the form of an unbeaten 163, one of the standout innings of his career in the format.

Tendulkar's record has stood as a significant benchmark for visiting Indian batsmen, but Kohli now has a chance to challenge and overtake it.

Sehwag Sits Between Kohli & Tendulkar

Virender Sehwag occupies second place on the list, having collected 598 runs from 12 ODIs in New Zealand.

His record includes three hundreds and two fifties, with an unbeaten 125 being his highest score.

Kohli, meanwhile, has one century and four half-centuries from his 11 matches in the country.

His current aggregate of 514 puts him 84 runs behind Sehwag and 138 runs short of Tendulkar's stated total of 652.

The upcoming series gives Kohli an opportunity to climb the rankings, although the Tendulkar milestone will require a substantial contribution.

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Match Date & Time

India and New Zealand will kick off their ODI series this Wednesday, November 4.

The opening match scheduled to begin at 7:30 AM IST.

Fans across India will need an early start to catch their favourite players in action.