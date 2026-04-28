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HomeSportsCricketWATCH: Virat Kohli Inaugurates Cricket Academy In Delhi With Childhood Coach

WATCH: Virat Kohli Inaugurates Cricket Academy In Delhi With Childhood Coach

Virat Kohli inaugurates a cricket academy in Delhi, reuniting with his coach Rajkumar Sharma, and sharing an inspiring message with students.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 28 Apr 2026 01:41 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Virat Kohli opened a new cricket academy in Delhi.
  • Attended with his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma.
  • Kohli recently surpassed 9,000 runs in IPL.

Virat Kohli Inaugurates Cricket Academy: Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli inaugurated a new cricket academy in New Delhi. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stalwart launched a branch of the West Delhi Cricket Academy at DPS RK Puram, an initiative closely associated with his long-time mentor. The event held added significance as Kohli was joined by his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma, who has played a crucial role in shaping his journey from a young aspirant to one of the modern greats of the game. Here's a clip from the inauguration:

Kohli’s Message To Young Students

During the inauguration, Virat Kohli also interacted with students, offering them insights drawn from his own experiences. Addressing the young audience, he spoke about discipline, focus, and the importance of clarity in goals.

"Thank you for having me. I'm not used to speaking in schools, so this is going to be a bit awkward for me because I moved away from the school setup long ago for cricket, and that's what I'm going to talk about."

He continued, "I understand the environment of a school. I've been through the same process and stage that all you kids are a part of right now. And I can just share from my own experience how my focus and priority changed very early on in my life,"

Also Check: WATCH: Young Virat Kohli Fan Left In Tears After Being Ignored By RCB Star

Another Milestone In IPL 2026

While Kohli made headlines off the field, his on-field performances continue to set new benchmarks. Representing RCB in IPL 2026, he recently achieved a historic feat by becoming the first batter to cross the 9,000-run mark in the tournament.

The milestone came during a dominant outing against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, where Bengaluru secured a comprehensive victory. Kohli’s consistency and longevity in the league continue to underline his stature as one of the IPL’s greatest performers.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did Virat Kohli inaugurate a new cricket academy?

Virat Kohli inaugurated a new branch of the West Delhi Cricket Academy at DPS RK Puram in New Delhi.

Who was present with Virat Kohli at the academy inauguration?

Virat Kohli was joined by his childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma, at the inauguration event.

What advice did Virat Kohli give to the young students at the academy?

Virat Kohli spoke to the students about the importance of discipline, focus, and having clarity in their goals.

What significant IPL milestone did Virat Kohli achieve recently?

Virat Kohli recently became the first batter to score over 9,000 runs in the IPL, representing Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Apr 2026 01:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Cricket RCB IPL
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