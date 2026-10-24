Virat Kohli Ignored Calls After Assuring Comeback? Amit Mishra Makes Big Claim

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Former spinner Amit Mishra injured in 2017 T20I match.

Kumble, Kohli assured Mishra of team return post-recovery.

Claims Kohli later ignored calls, failing to provide updates.

Virat Kohli Amit Mishra Row: Former spinner Amit Mishra has opened up about the circumstances surrounding his international career, claiming that an injury during a T20I against England in Bengaluru in 2017 may have marked the beginning of the end. Speaking on a podcast hosted by Aakash Chopra, Mishra recalled conversations with then head coach Anil Kumble and captain Virat Kohli. According to the spinner, both initially gave him confidence that regaining full fitness would put him back in contention.

Mishra Recalls Assurances From Kumble & Kohli

Mishra said the injury occurred in Bengaluru and that Kumble had reassured him before he left the team setup.

"I got my leg injured during that time in Bangalore. And when I was leaving after getting injured, Anil Kumble was the coach. So I told Anil Bhai, I said, 'Anil Bhai,' He said, 'Don't worry. As soon as you get fit, you will automatically come back","

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He also recalled seeking clarity from Kohli after the captain took charge, saying he received a similar message about focusing on his recovery.

"Then, Virat Kohli became the captain after this. I also asked Virat Kohli, I said, "Brother, what needs to be done?" He said, "You don't worry. Get fully fit and comfortable, and you are there","

Mishra Claims Calls Were Ignored

Amit Mishra then alleged that the communication changed when he later tried to find out where he stood.

He said Kohli had indicated he would provide an update within seven to ten days, but weeks passed without a response.

"So, I went to him. I asked, 'Brother, what's the situation?' So he said, 'I will let you know in a week to ten days.' Then brother, one week passed, two weeks passed, three weeks passed, there was absolutely no update from him. I called him... so, he did not pick up the call. I messaged him, but there was no reply,"

Mishra said he made further attempts to contact Kohli before eventually giving up.

"I called again, he did not answer. I called twice more, still nothing, so I also let it go. Then I thought, "what can we do?" When someone does not want you, what can you do?"

"When players who got more severely injured than you, and were injured for much longer, made their comebacks, yet, I have never received any answer to this day."

Amit Mishra’s comments offer his account of a frustrating period in his career, though the claims remain his own recollection of events.