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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Virat Kohli The Entertainer! Hilarious Ishan Kishan Imitation Goes Viral

WATCH: Virat Kohli The Entertainer! Hilarious Ishan Kishan Imitation Goes Viral

Virat Kohli steals the spotlight during a drinks break with a hilarious imitation of Ishan Kishan in the second ODI, giving fans another glimpse of his playful side.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 07 Nov 2026 04:02 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Virat Kohli humorously mimicked Ishan Kishan during drinks break.
  • Kohli exaggerated Kishan's running style, creating a playful moment.
  • Video went viral, showcasing Kohli's relaxed, playful personality.

Virat Kohli Mimicks Ishan Kishan: Virat Kohli may have endured a disappointing outing with the bat in the second ODI against New Zealand, but the former India captain still found a way to entertain everyone around him. A video of Kohli playfully imitating Ishan Kishan during the first innings has found its way to social media, offering a glimpse of the lighter atmosphere within the Indian camp. The incident took place during a drinks break, when Kishan made his way onto the field.

Kohli, who was nearby, appeared to spot an opportunity for some harmless fun and promptly turned his attention towards his teammate.

Kohli Turns Drinks Break Into Comedic Moment

Rather than simply watching Ishan Kishan walk past, Virat Kohli decided to seemingly tease the wicketkeeper-batsman.

He exaggerated his running style, lifting his knees high, adding a noticeable bounce to his steps.

The imitation was difficult to miss, with Kohli putting on an animated display that brought a playful touch to the break in play.

Also Check || WATCH: First Virat Kohli, Now Rohit Sharma Recreates John Cena's 'You Can't See Me'

The clip soon made its way onto social media, where fans enjoyed seeing Kohli in a relaxed mood.

Known for his intensity on the field, the senior batter has also regularly provided such light-hearted moments, and this latest episode was another reminder of his playful personality.

Kohli's Off Day With The Bat

While Virat Kohli was in a cheerful mood during the break, his contribution with the bat later on was brief.

The former India captain was dismissed for just seven runs from seven deliveries, making it an outing he would rather put behind him.

This came after a match-winning half-century in the series opener.

The Men in Blue would go on to win the match after quite a bit of struggle, and some help from rain.

Ishan Kishan, meanwhile, has yet to feature in the playing XI despite being part of India's playing XI for the five-match ODI series.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Virat Kohli do during the second ODI against New Zealand?

Virat Kohli was seen playfully imitating teammate Ishan Kishan during a drinks break. He exaggerated Kishan's running style, adding a noticeable bounce to his steps.

How did Virat Kohli perform with the bat in the second ODI?

Kohli had a disappointing outing with the bat, being dismissed for just seven runs from seven deliveries. This came after a match-winning half-century in the series opener.

Where did the imitation incident take place?

The incident occurred during a drinks break on the field in the second ODI against New Zealand. Kohli spotted Ishan Kishan and decided to playfully tease him.

How did Kohli mimic Ishan Kishan?

He exaggerated Ishan Kishan's running style by lifting his knees high and adding a noticeable bounce to his steps. This animated display brought a playful touch to the break.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Nov 2026 04:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand Ishan Kishan IND Vs NZ 2nd ODI VIrat Kohli
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