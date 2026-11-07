WATCH: Virat Kohli The Entertainer! Hilarious Ishan Kishan Imitation Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Virat Kohli humorously mimicked Ishan Kishan during drinks break.

Kohli exaggerated Kishan's running style, creating a playful moment.

Video went viral, showcasing Kohli's relaxed, playful personality.

Virat Kohli Mimicks Ishan Kishan: Virat Kohli may have endured a disappointing outing with the bat in the second ODI against New Zealand, but the former India captain still found a way to entertain everyone around him. A video of Kohli playfully imitating Ishan Kishan during the first innings has found its way to social media, offering a glimpse of the lighter atmosphere within the Indian camp. The incident took place during a drinks break, when Kishan made his way onto the field.

Kohli, who was nearby, appeared to spot an opportunity for some harmless fun and promptly turned his attention towards his teammate.

Kohli Turns Drinks Break Into Comedic Moment

Unstoppable Virat Kohli 😂🤣 - He mimics Ishan Kishan during the second ODI against New Zealand 😂 https://t.co/yBgjgZQKoU — Mukku (@Cric_Mukku) November 7, 2026

Rather than simply watching Ishan Kishan walk past, Virat Kohli decided to seemingly tease the wicketkeeper-batsman.

He exaggerated his running style, lifting his knees high, adding a noticeable bounce to his steps.

The imitation was difficult to miss, with Kohli putting on an animated display that brought a playful touch to the break in play.

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The clip soon made its way onto social media, where fans enjoyed seeing Kohli in a relaxed mood.

Known for his intensity on the field, the senior batter has also regularly provided such light-hearted moments, and this latest episode was another reminder of his playful personality.

Kohli's Off Day With The Bat

While Virat Kohli was in a cheerful mood during the break, his contribution with the bat later on was brief.

The former India captain was dismissed for just seven runs from seven deliveries, making it an outing he would rather put behind him.

This came after a match-winning half-century in the series opener.

The Men in Blue would go on to win the match after quite a bit of struggle, and some help from rain.

Ishan Kishan, meanwhile, has yet to feature in the playing XI despite being part of India's playing XI for the five-match ODI series.