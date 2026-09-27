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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Virat Kohli Makes Surprising Admission About His Hidden Talent

WATCH: Virat Kohli Makes Surprising Admission About His Hidden Talent

Virat Kohli reveals he can mimic people's mannerisms after spending around 30 minutes with them during a candid chat with Abhinav Mukund.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 27 Sep 2026 03:54 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Virat Kohli revealed his talent for mimicking teammates quickly.
  • Kohli enjoys keeping team atmosphere light, mimicking teammates easily.
  • Despite humor, Kohli emphasized 100 percent professionalism among teammates.

Virat Kohli opened up about his playful side during a candid conversation with former India batter Abhinav Mukund, revealing that he can quickly mimic the mannerisms of people he spends time around.

The former India captain was discussing his role as a prankster in the Indian dressing room when he explained that he can pick up someone's mannerisms within a short period. Kohli also said he enjoys keeping the atmosphere around his teammates light, while stressing that this does not come at the cost of professionalism.

WATCH: Virat Kohli Reveals His Hidden Talent

Asked if he remains the prankster in the dressing room despite becoming more refined with age, Kohli said he has not changed much in that regard.

The batter explained that he enjoys having fun with his teammates and believes humour can help younger players feel more comfortable around senior members of the squad.

"Yes, always. If I spend like 30 minutes around someone, I can mimic them, you know. But I love having a good time," Kohli said during the interaction.

He also named Ishan Kishan as one of the players whose mannerisms he can mimic particularly well.

Kohli's comments offered a glimpse into his interactions with teammates away from the intensity of competitive cricket. While discussing his approach inside the dressing room, he linked his lighter side to the responsibility he feels as one of the senior players.

'Professionalism Is Absolutely At 100 Percent'

Kohli said he sees value in creating a relaxed environment for younger players, but made it clear that having fun does not mean lowering professional standards.

"I feel this sense of responsibility of keeping things light. But at the same time, the professionalism is absolutely at 100 percent," he said.

The former India captain added that he continues to expect the same level of intensity from his teammates despite the jokes and lighter moments in the dressing room.

The conversation with Mukund highlighted a side of Kohli that is less visible during matches. His intense on-field persona has long been a defining part of his cricketing image, but his comments showed that humour and mimicry remain part of his interactions with teammates.

Kohli is set to feature for India in the upcoming three-match ODI series against West Indies, with the first match scheduled for September 27.

Frequently Asked Questions

What special talent did Virat Kohli reveal about himself?

Virat Kohli revealed he can quickly mimic the mannerisms of people he spends time with. He uses this talent as a prankster in the Indian dressing room.

How does Virat Kohli contribute to the team atmosphere?

Kohli acts as a prankster and enjoys having fun, helping to keep the atmosphere light. He believes humor helps younger players feel comfortable around senior members.

How does Virat Kohli balance fun with professionalism?

Kohli ensures professionalism is at 100% despite the jokes and lighter moments. He feels a responsibility to keep things light but still expects the same level of intensity from teammates.

Which player's mannerisms can Virat Kohli mimic particularly well?

Virat Kohli mentioned he can mimic the mannerisms of Ishan Kishan particularly well.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Sep 2026 03:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs West Indies Indian Cricket Cricket VIrat Kohli
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