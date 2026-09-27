WATCH: Virat Kohli Makes Surprising Admission About His Hidden Talent

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Virat Kohli revealed his talent for mimicking teammates quickly.

Kohli enjoys keeping team atmosphere light, mimicking teammates easily.

Despite humor, Kohli emphasized 100 percent professionalism among teammates.

Virat Kohli opened up about his playful side during a candid conversation with former India batter Abhinav Mukund, revealing that he can quickly mimic the mannerisms of people he spends time around.

The former India captain was discussing his role as a prankster in the Indian dressing room when he explained that he can pick up someone's mannerisms within a short period. Kohli also said he enjoys keeping the atmosphere around his teammates light, while stressing that this does not come at the cost of professionalism.

WATCH: Virat Kohli Reveals His Hidden Talent

"If I spend like 30 minutes around someone, I can mimick them" 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/3Ir5RXHlQo — Gaurav (@Melbourne__82) September 27, 2026

Asked if he remains the prankster in the dressing room despite becoming more refined with age, Kohli said he has not changed much in that regard.

The batter explained that he enjoys having fun with his teammates and believes humour can help younger players feel more comfortable around senior members of the squad.

"Yes, always. If I spend like 30 minutes around someone, I can mimic them, you know. But I love having a good time," Kohli said during the interaction.

He also named Ishan Kishan as one of the players whose mannerisms he can mimic particularly well.

Kohli's comments offered a glimpse into his interactions with teammates away from the intensity of competitive cricket. While discussing his approach inside the dressing room, he linked his lighter side to the responsibility he feels as one of the senior players.

'Professionalism Is Absolutely At 100 Percent'

Kohli said he sees value in creating a relaxed environment for younger players, but made it clear that having fun does not mean lowering professional standards.

"I feel this sense of responsibility of keeping things light. But at the same time, the professionalism is absolutely at 100 percent," he said.

The former India captain added that he continues to expect the same level of intensity from his teammates despite the jokes and lighter moments in the dressing room.

The conversation with Mukund highlighted a side of Kohli that is less visible during matches. His intense on-field persona has long been a defining part of his cricketing image, but his comments showed that humour and mimicry remain part of his interactions with teammates.

Kohli is set to feature for India in the upcoming three-match ODI series against West Indies, with the first match scheduled for September 27.