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English NewsSportsCricketVirat Kohli Turns Big Brother For KL Rahul, Heartwarming Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Virat Kohli Turns Big Brother For KL Rahul, Heartwarming Video Goes Viral | WATCH

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Live: Virat Kohli was seen helping KL Rahul put on and adjust his jersey ahead of India's second ODI against New Zealand in Wellington.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 07 Nov 2026 10:39 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Virat Kohli helped KL Rahul adjust his jersey pre-match.
  • Video of interaction highlighted player camaraderie, drew fan attention.
  • Gesture occurred before India's second ODI versus New Zealand.

Virat Kohli was involved in a light-hearted moment with KL Rahul on the ground ahead of India's second ODI against New Zealand in Wellington on Saturday, November 7. A video of the former India captain helping Rahul put on and adjust his jersey has surfaced on social media, attracting attention from cricket followers ahead of the contest.

The footage shows Kohli assisting Rahul with his team jersey before the match. Rather than a moment involving the action on the field, the brief interaction offered a glimpse of the players' off-field camaraderie. Kohli's gesture towards his teammate became a talking point among fans, with the clip drawing appreciation online.

WATCH: Virat Kohli Helps KL Rahul Put On His Jersey Before 2nd ODI

The interaction took place on the ground before India and New Zealand faced each other in the second match of the three-match ODI series. Kohli and Rahul are among India's experienced players and have shared the national team set-up across formats for several years.

Both batters have been important members of India's batting line-up over the years. Their latest interaction was a brief one, but the video caught the attention of supporters who regularly follow moments involving the Indian cricket team beyond the match itself.

India Looks To Extend Lead

India head into the second ODI with a 1-0 lead after winning the series opener. The hosts will be keen to level the three-match contest in Wellington, while the visitors will look to build on their opening victory and take an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Virat Kohli do for KL Rahul?

Virat Kohli was seen helping KL Rahul put on and adjust his jersey. This light-hearted moment happened before their match and was captured on video.

When and where did this interaction take place?

The interaction occurred on Saturday, November 7, on the ground in Wellington. It was before India's second ODI against New Zealand.

Why did the video of Kohli and Rahul attract attention?

The video showcased the off-field camaraderie between the players and was seen as a simple, light-hearted gesture. It drew appreciation from cricket followers online.

Which match was this moment ahead of?

This moment happened ahead of India's second One Day International (ODI) match against New Zealand. It was part of the India Tour of New Zealand series.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Nov 2026 10:29 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand IND Vs NZ Live KL Rahul IND Vs NZ 2nd ODI VIrat Kohli
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