Virat Kohli Turns Big Brother For KL Rahul, Heartwarming Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Virat Kohli helped KL Rahul adjust his jersey pre-match.

Video of interaction highlighted player camaraderie, drew fan attention.

Gesture occurred before India's second ODI versus New Zealand.

Virat Kohli was involved in a light-hearted moment with KL Rahul on the ground ahead of India's second ODI against New Zealand in Wellington on Saturday, November 7. A video of the former India captain helping Rahul put on and adjust his jersey has surfaced on social media, attracting attention from cricket followers ahead of the contest.

The footage shows Kohli assisting Rahul with his team jersey before the match. Rather than a moment involving the action on the field, the brief interaction offered a glimpse of the players' off-field camaraderie. Kohli's gesture towards his teammate became a talking point among fans, with the clip drawing appreciation online.

WATCH: Virat Kohli Helps KL Rahul Put On His Jersey Before 2nd ODI

Diwali Fit Check 😂 Even the smallest festive details need attention! Kohli making sure KL is Diwali-ready. 🤭 Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 2nd ODI, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony Vizha & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyVizha #SonyLIV #NZvIND — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 7, 2026

The interaction took place on the ground before India and New Zealand faced each other in the second match of the three-match ODI series. Kohli and Rahul are among India's experienced players and have shared the national team set-up across formats for several years.

Both batters have been important members of India's batting line-up over the years. Their latest interaction was a brief one, but the video caught the attention of supporters who regularly follow moments involving the Indian cricket team beyond the match itself.

India Looks To Extend Lead

India head into the second ODI with a 1-0 lead after winning the series opener. The hosts will be keen to level the three-match contest in Wellington, while the visitors will look to build on their opening victory and take an unassailable 2-0 lead.