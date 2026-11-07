Virat Kohli was seen helping KL Rahul put on and adjust his jersey. This light-hearted moment happened before their match and was captured on video.
Virat Kohli Turns Big Brother For KL Rahul, Heartwarming Video Goes Viral | WATCH
IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Live: Virat Kohli was seen helping KL Rahul put on and adjust his jersey ahead of India's second ODI against New Zealand in Wellington.
- Virat Kohli helped KL Rahul adjust his jersey pre-match.
- Video of interaction highlighted player camaraderie, drew fan attention.
- Gesture occurred before India's second ODI versus New Zealand.
Virat Kohli was involved in a light-hearted moment with KL Rahul on the ground ahead of India's second ODI against New Zealand in Wellington on Saturday, November 7. A video of the former India captain helping Rahul put on and adjust his jersey has surfaced on social media, attracting attention from cricket followers ahead of the contest.
The footage shows Kohli assisting Rahul with his team jersey before the match. Rather than a moment involving the action on the field, the brief interaction offered a glimpse of the players' off-field camaraderie. Kohli's gesture towards his teammate became a talking point among fans, with the clip drawing appreciation online.
WATCH: Virat Kohli Helps KL Rahul Put On His Jersey Before 2nd ODI
Diwali Fit Check 😂 Even the smallest festive details need attention! Kohli making sure KL is Diwali-ready. 🤭 Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 2nd ODI, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony Vizha & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyVizha #SonyLIV #NZvIND— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 7, 2026
The interaction took place on the ground before India and New Zealand faced each other in the second match of the three-match ODI series. Kohli and Rahul are among India's experienced players and have shared the national team set-up across formats for several years.
Both batters have been important members of India's batting line-up over the years. Their latest interaction was a brief one, but the video caught the attention of supporters who regularly follow moments involving the Indian cricket team beyond the match itself.
India Looks To Extend Lead
India head into the second ODI with a 1-0 lead after winning the series opener. The hosts will be keen to level the three-match contest in Wellington, while the visitors will look to build on their opening victory and take an unassailable 2-0 lead.
Frequently Asked Questions
What did Virat Kohli do for KL Rahul?
When and where did this interaction take place?
The interaction occurred on Saturday, November 7, on the ground in Wellington. It was before India's second ODI against New Zealand.
Why did the video of Kohli and Rahul attract attention?
The video showcased the off-field camaraderie between the players and was seen as a simple, light-hearted gesture. It drew appreciation from cricket followers online.
Which match was this moment ahead of?
This moment happened ahead of India's second One Day International (ODI) match against New Zealand. It was part of the India Tour of New Zealand series.