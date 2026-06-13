Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kane Williamson retired, drawing an emotional tribute from Virat Kohli.

Their bond originated 2008 U-19 World Cup, deepening through years.

Williamson's career included World Test Championship, numerous records.

Virat Kohli On Kane Williamson Retirement: Kane Williamson's retirement from international cricket has prompted an outpouring of tributes from across the cricketing world, with Virat Kohli among the first to share an emotional message for his longtime rival and friend. The New Zealand great recently brought the curtain down on an international career spanning 16 years, ending one of the most decorated journeys in modern cricket. Williamson leaves the game as one of New Zealand's finest-ever players, having amassed thousands of runs, captained the Black Caps through some of their most successful years and earned admiration from teammates and opponents alike.

For Kohli, however, Williamson's retirement marked more than the end of a remarkable cricketing chapter. It was also a moment to reflect on a friendship that has developed over nearly two decades.

Kohli Reflects On Longstanding Friendship

From an opponent to a friend over the years. It’s been a pleasure watching you bat and compete against you over so many years but more than that I value our friendship and shared perspectives on the game and beyond. I continue to cherish every time we speak or meet. Wishing you… — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 12, 2026

The bond between Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson dates back to the 2008 ICC Under-19 World Cup, where both players first emerged as future stars of the game.

Over the years, they crossed paths in international cricket and the IPL, often competing against one another in high-profile encounters while building a mutual respect that extended beyond the boundary ropes.

Reacting to Williamson's retirement, Kohli shared a heartfelt message on social media.

"From an opponent to a friend over the years. It's been a pleasure watching you bat and compete against you over so many years but more than that I value our friendship and shared perspectives on the game and beyond," wrote Kohli on 'X' following Williamson's decision to hang up his cricketing shoes.

"I continue to cherish every time we speak or meet. Wishing you nothing but the best always brother. You've done your bit, you deserve to enjoy all of it now and put your feet up. Well done mate, life's only just begun," Kohli added.

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Career That Defined An Era

Kane Williamson's departure closes the book on one of the most successful careers in New Zealand cricket history. As captain, he guided the Black Caps to two ICC Cricket World Cup finals, three semi-final appearances and the country's historic ICC World Test Championship triumph in 2021.

His leadership style, consistency and calm presence earned praise throughout the cricketing community.

Among his many individual achievements were the ICC Cricketer of the Year award in 2015 and the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year honour in 2019.

Williamson finishes his international career as New Zealand's highest run-scorer across formats, accumulating 19,346 runs. His remarkable record includes more than 9,500 Test runs, 48 international centuries and six double-hundreds, cementing his legacy as one of the modern game's true greats.