WATCH: Virat Kohli Golden Duck! Jayden Seales Cleans Up India Star's Middle Stump

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Virat Kohli departed for a golden duck in the third ODI.

Jayden Seals dismissed Kohli, following Shubman Gill's early exit.

This was Kohli's first ODI golden duck since 2019.

Virat Kohli Golden Duck: Virat Kohli’s stay at the crease lasted just one delivery in the third ODI against the West Indies, with the former India captain dismissed for a golden duck as the visitors made early inroads. The Men in Blue had opted to bat first after winning the toss, but the decision quickly put them under pressure when Shubman Gill departed for just one run from six balls. Kohli then arrived with the hosts looking to rebuild, only for Jayden Seals to produce a delivery that completely beat him.

The West Indies pacer sent an incoming ball through the batsman's defence crashing into the middle stump.

The last time Virat Kohli got out for a golden duck in ODIs was in 2019, coincidentally also against West Indies.

Kohli Fails To Repeat His First-ODI Heroics

The dismissal came after Kohli had delivered a standout performance earlier in the series.

The star batsman was unbeaten on 139 in the opening ODI, producing a commanding innings that underlined his ability to dominate the West Indies attack.

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However, his next outing ended with a score of 29, and the third match brought an even shorter stay at the crease.

With Kohli back in the pavilion almost immediately, India are left needing their remaining batsmen to absorb the early pressure.

India Enter Decider With Series Already Secured

The result of the third ODI will not affect the series outcome, with India having already secured the series.

That takes some pressure away from the contest, but the early wickets have still handed the West Indies an opportunity to finish the campaign strongly.

For India, the focus will now turn to stabilising the innings after losing two key players cheaply.