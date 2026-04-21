Novak Djokovic admires Virat Kohli and credits him for sparking his interest in cricket. They share a friendship that bridges tennis and cricket.
Virat Kohli Gets Big Praise From Tennis Icon Novak Djokovic: 'He’s The Reason I Started Following Cricket'
Global Tennis icon Novak Djokovic reveals Virat Kohli inspired him to follow cricket, praising the Indian star and hoping of a future meet-up in India.
- Djokovic credits Virat Kohli for sparking cricket interest.
- Kohli's influence extends globally, drawing admiration from Djokovic.
- Kohli maintains impressive form in IPL 2026 season.
Novak Djokovic Praises Virat Kohli: It is not often that the worlds of tennis and cricket meet, but Novak Djokovic and Virat Kohli have created a unique crossover moment that has captured fans’ attention. The Serbian tennis legend recently opened up about his admiration for the Indian cricket star, revealing how Kohli played a key role in sparking his interest in the sport. In an exclusive interaction with Times Now, Djokovic spoke warmly about his connection with Kohli, highlighting not just mutual respect but also a friendship that bridges two global sporting arenas.
Djokovic Credits Kohli For His Interest In Cricket
During the interview, Djokovic made a striking admission about how his engagement with cricket began. Despite being one of the greatest tennis players of all time, he revealed that the sport was on his radar due to Kohli.
"Virat is a friend and someone I, of course, respect and admire. Excuse me. He's actually, to be honest, the reason why I started following cricket. I haven't followed it. So through him, I started following it more. And, you know, we keep in touch.
"And hopefully when I come, I don't want to say if, when I come to India, hopefully he can join and then we could do a little bit of tennis, a little bit of cricket, and have fun and just spread, you know, positive, good vibes with people and celebrate sport," he added.
The statement reflects not only admiration but also the influence Kohli has had beyond cricket, drawing global icons towards the sport.
Kohli Continues To Shine In IPL 2026
While Djokovic is away from competitive tennis action at the moment, Virat Kohli remains in the thick of things in IPL 2026, representing Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the defending champions.
Even after stepping away from T20 internationals following India’s T20 World Cup triumph, Kohli has maintained impressive form in the shortest format. In six matches so far, he has accumulated 247 runs at a strike rate of 157.32. His campaign includes two half-centuries, along with a recent near-miss where he was dismissed on 49.
As Kohli continues to deliver on the field, his influence off it appears just as impactful, drawing admiration from global sporting icons like Djokovic.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the connection between Novak Djokovic and Virat Kohli?
How did Novak Djokovic get interested in cricket?
Djokovic admitted that Virat Kohli is the reason he started following cricket more closely. They stay in touch and hope to play together someday.
What is Virat Kohli's current performance in IPL 2026?
Virat Kohli is playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2026. He has scored 247 runs in six matches with a strike rate of 157.32 and two half-centuries.
Has Virat Kohli retired from T20 internationals?
Yes, Virat Kohli stepped away from T20 internationals after India's T20 World Cup triumph. However, he continues to play and perform well in the IPL.