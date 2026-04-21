Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Djokovic credits Virat Kohli for sparking cricket interest.

Kohli's influence extends globally, drawing admiration from Djokovic.

Kohli maintains impressive form in IPL 2026 season.

Novak Djokovic Praises Virat Kohli: It is not often that the worlds of tennis and cricket meet, but Novak Djokovic and Virat Kohli have created a unique crossover moment that has captured fans’ attention. The Serbian tennis legend recently opened up about his admiration for the Indian cricket star, revealing how Kohli played a key role in sparking his interest in the sport. In an exclusive interaction with Times Now, Djokovic spoke warmly about his connection with Kohli, highlighting not just mutual respect but also a friendship that bridges two global sporting arenas.

Djokovic Credits Kohli For His Interest In Cricket

During the interview, Djokovic made a striking admission about how his engagement with cricket began. Despite being one of the greatest tennis players of all time, he revealed that the sport was on his radar due to Kohli.

"Virat is a friend and someone I, of course, respect and admire. Excuse me. He's actually, to be honest, the reason why I started following cricket. I haven't followed it. So through him, I started following it more. And, you know, we keep in touch.

"And hopefully when I come, I don't want to say if, when I come to India, hopefully he can join and then we could do a little bit of tennis, a little bit of cricket, and have fun and just spread, you know, positive, good vibes with people and celebrate sport," he added.

The statement reflects not only admiration but also the influence Kohli has had beyond cricket, drawing global icons towards the sport.

Kohli Continues To Shine In IPL 2026

While Djokovic is away from competitive tennis action at the moment, Virat Kohli remains in the thick of things in IPL 2026, representing Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the defending champions.

Even after stepping away from T20 internationals following India’s T20 World Cup triumph, Kohli has maintained impressive form in the shortest format. In six matches so far, he has accumulated 247 runs at a strike rate of 157.32. His campaign includes two half-centuries, along with a recent near-miss where he was dismissed on 49.

As Kohli continues to deliver on the field, his influence off it appears just as impactful, drawing admiration from global sporting icons like Djokovic.