Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kohli, Gill shared light moment before West Indies ODI series.

Gill captains India; Kohli, Rohit return, boosting experience.

India faces West Indies in three-match ODI series starting September 27.

Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill were involved in a light moment during India’s training session ahead of the first ODI against West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram. A video from the session shows the two cricketers exchanging smiles as Kohli makes animated gestures while speaking to Gill.

Gill will lead India in the three-match ODI series, with Kohli and Rohit Sharma returning to the squad. The opening game is scheduled for September 27 at the Greenfield International Stadium.

Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill Caught In Lighter Moment

Kohli was seen interacting with Gill during the practice session, with the former India captain appearing particularly animated as the two spoke. Gill could also be seen smiling during the exchange.

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Indian cricket team started their preparations at Greenfield stadium! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/UR90cygIqZ — Rohit Sharma Fan (@hitmanfanfollow) September 24, 2026

The brief interaction came as India prepared for the opening match of the series. Gill has been retained as the ODI captain, while Kohli and Rohit are part of the 15-member squad announced for the West Indies series.

The moment was captured on video and shared ahead of the series opener, offering a glimpse of the players during preparations for the upcoming three-match contest.

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India Begin West Indies ODI Series On September 27

The West Indies series will be India's next ODI assignment, with the first match taking place in Thiruvananthapuram on September 27. The second ODI will be played in Guwahati on September 30.

The series will conclude in New Chandigarh on October 3. India and West Indies will then play a five-match T20I series, beginning in Lucknow on October 6.

Kohli and Rohit are returning to India's ODI setup after featuring in the three-match series against England earlier this year. Their inclusion gives Gill two experienced campaigners alongside him as he continues in the ODI captaincy role.

India's squad for the ODIs also includes KL Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav, among others.

The first ODI at the Greenfield International Stadium will therefore mark the start of India's latest three-match assignment in the 50-over format, with Gill leading the side and Kohli and Rohit returning to the lineup.