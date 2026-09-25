Shubman Gill will lead India as captain in the three-match ODI series against West Indies. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are also returning to the squad.
WATCH: Virat Kohli’s Funny Gestures To Shubman Gill During India Practice Leave Fans In Splits
Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill shared a light moment during India’s training session ahead of the first ODI against West Indies.
- Kohli, Gill shared light moment before West Indies ODI series.
- Gill captains India; Kohli, Rohit return, boosting experience.
- India faces West Indies in three-match ODI series starting September 27.
Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill were involved in a light moment during India’s training session ahead of the first ODI against West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram. A video from the session shows the two cricketers exchanging smiles as Kohli makes animated gestures while speaking to Gill.
Gill will lead India in the three-match ODI series, with Kohli and Rohit Sharma returning to the squad. The opening game is scheduled for September 27 at the Greenfield International Stadium.
Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill Caught In Lighter Moment
Kohli was seen interacting with Gill during the practice session, with the former India captain appearing particularly animated as the two spoke. Gill could also be seen smiling during the exchange.
WATCH: Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill Have a Funny Chat During Practice
Indian cricket team started their preparations at Greenfield stadium! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/UR90cygIqZ— Rohit Sharma Fan (@hitmanfanfollow) September 24, 2026
The brief interaction came as India prepared for the opening match of the series. Gill has been retained as the ODI captain, while Kohli and Rohit are part of the 15-member squad announced for the West Indies series.
The moment was captured on video and shared ahead of the series opener, offering a glimpse of the players during preparations for the upcoming three-match contest.
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India Begin West Indies ODI Series On September 27
The West Indies series will be India's next ODI assignment, with the first match taking place in Thiruvananthapuram on September 27. The second ODI will be played in Guwahati on September 30.
The series will conclude in New Chandigarh on October 3. India and West Indies will then play a five-match T20I series, beginning in Lucknow on October 6.
Kohli and Rohit are returning to India's ODI setup after featuring in the three-match series against England earlier this year. Their inclusion gives Gill two experienced campaigners alongside him as he continues in the ODI captaincy role.
India's squad for the ODIs also includes KL Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav, among others.
The first ODI at the Greenfield International Stadium will therefore mark the start of India's latest three-match assignment in the 50-over format, with Gill leading the side and Kohli and Rohit returning to the lineup.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who will captain India in the upcoming ODI series against West Indies?
When and where does India's ODI series against West Indies begin?
The first match of India's three-match ODI series against West Indies is scheduled for September 27. It will be played at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.
Are Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma playing in the ODI series?
Yes, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are returning to India's ODI squad for the West Indies series. Their inclusion provides experienced campaigners alongside captain Shubman Gill.