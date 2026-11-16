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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Virat Kohli Forced To Run As Pitch Invader Chases Him During India vs NZ ODI

WATCH: Virat Kohli Forced To Run As Pitch Invader Chases Him During India vs NZ ODI

Virat Kohli found himself in an unexpected situation during the series finale when a spectator breached security and made his way onto the playing field.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 16 Nov 2026 02:28 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Spectator breached security, Virat Kohli sprinted away from him.
  • Security quickly apprehended the intruder, escorting him away efficiently.
  • This marks the second pitch invasion in the ongoing series.

Virat Kohli had little opportunity to make an impact with the bat in the fifth and final India vs New Zealand ODI, but he still found himself at the centre of an unexpected moment during the second innings. A spectator breached security and entered the field, prompting a quick reaction from the former India captain. Kohli was walking alongside Rohit Sharma and some other players when he noticed the intruder approaching. He initially reacted to the unexpected sight before turning and sprinting away from the fan. 

The spectator briefly chased him, but security personnel quickly moved in to stop the breach.

Another Pitch Invasion In IND vs NZ ODI Series

The incident was captured on video, showing security staff bringing the invader to the ground before escorting him away from the playing area.

Kohli's sudden dash became one of the talking points from the second innings, even though the intrusion was dealt with shortly afterwards.

This was not the first time a spectator had managed to enter the field during the ongoing series.

Read More: 13 Sixes, 135 Not Out Off 48! Rajat Patidar Scripts History With Explosive SMAT Knock

A similar incident had occurred in the previous match, when another pitch invader was apprehended by security personnel.

A clip from that game showed the intruder being caught as Kohli watched the incident unfold. The latest breach has therefore marked the second such episode in the India-New Zealand ODI series.

Security Personnel Quickly Bring Situation Under Control

As seen in the latest footage, security staff reacted swiftly after the spectator entered the field.

They chased down the individual, brought him to the ground and escorted him away, preventing the situation from escalating further.

While Kohli's reaction provided an unusual visual from the match, the repeated breaches have also put the spotlight on spectator security arrangements at the venue.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened involving Virat Kohli during the match?

A spectator breached security and entered the field, approaching Virat Kohli. Kohli reacted to the sight by sprinting away from the fan before security intervened.

How did Virat Kohli react to the pitch invader?

Kohli initially reacted to the unexpected sight of the intruder. He then turned and sprinted away from the fan, who briefly chased him.

How did security handle the pitch invasion?

Security staff reacted swiftly, chasing down the individual and bringing him to the ground. They then escorted the invader away from the playing area.

Was this the only pitch invasion in the series?

No, this was the second such episode in the India-New Zealand ODI series. A similar incident had occurred in the previous match as well.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Nov 2026 02:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand ROHIT SHARMA IND Vs NZ ODIs VIrat Kohli
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