WATCH: Virat Kohli Forced To Run As Pitch Invader Chases Him During India vs NZ ODI

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Spectator breached security, Virat Kohli sprinted away from him.

Security quickly apprehended the intruder, escorting him away efficiently.

This marks the second pitch invasion in the ongoing series.

Virat Kohli had little opportunity to make an impact with the bat in the fifth and final India vs New Zealand ODI, but he still found himself at the centre of an unexpected moment during the second innings. A spectator breached security and entered the field, prompting a quick reaction from the former India captain. Kohli was walking alongside Rohit Sharma and some other players when he noticed the intruder approaching. He initially reacted to the unexpected sight before turning and sprinting away from the fan.

The spectator briefly chased him, but security personnel quickly moved in to stop the breach.

Another Pitch Invasion In IND vs NZ ODI Series

The incident was captured on video, showing security staff bringing the invader to the ground before escorting him away from the playing area.

Kohli's sudden dash became one of the talking points from the second innings, even though the intrusion was dealt with shortly afterwards.

This was not the first time a spectator had managed to enter the field during the ongoing series.

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A similar incident had occurred in the previous match, when another pitch invader was apprehended by security personnel.

A clip from that game showed the intruder being caught as Kohli watched the incident unfold. The latest breach has therefore marked the second such episode in the India-New Zealand ODI series.

Security Personnel Quickly Bring Situation Under Control

As seen in the latest footage, security staff reacted swiftly after the spectator entered the field.

They chased down the individual, brought him to the ground and escorted him away, preventing the situation from escalating further.

While Kohli's reaction provided an unusual visual from the match, the repeated breaches have also put the spotlight on spectator security arrangements at the venue.