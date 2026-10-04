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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Virat Kohli's Hilarious Reaction As Fan Flaunts His Brand's Shoes During IND vs WI Match

WATCH: Virat Kohli's Hilarious Reaction As Fan Flaunts His Brand's Shoes During IND vs WI Match

Virat Kohli's reaction went viral after a fan removed his shoe to flaunt his One8 pair during the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 04 Oct 2026 02:17 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kohli, in dugout, saw fan display his one8 shoe.
  • Fan removed shoe during ODI, drawing Kohli's attention.
  • Kohli acknowledged fan's gesture; incident became talking point.

Virat Kohli found himself involved in another unusual fan interaction during the third ODI between India and West Indies. The former India captain was in the dugout when a supporter caught his attention by removing his shoe and displaying a pair linked to Kohli's one8 brand.

WATCH: Fan Removes Shoe To Show Kohli's Brand's Pair, Virat Kohli Reacts

The incident occurred while Kohli was seated in the Indian dugout, with the batter appearing relaxed as he followed the action from the sidelines.

Fans in the stands began chanting Kohli's name, creating a familiar atmosphere around the former India captain even though he was not involved in the action at that particular moment.

One supporter then took the interaction a step further. The fan removed a shoe and held it up towards Kohli, apparently wanting to show the Indian star that he was wearing a one8 pair.

Kohli noticed the gesture and looked towards the fan before reacting to the unexpected display. The moment provided a light-hearted interruption during the match.

The unusual exchange was captured on video and quickly became a talking point among cricket followers. Kohli's reaction, rather than any on-field action, became the focus of the clip.

Kohli Remains A Major Attraction Among Indian Fans

The episode once again highlighted the level of attention Kohli continues to receive whenever he is around the Indian team.

Even from the dugout, the former captain remained a prominent presence at the venue, with supporters repeatedly chanting his name during the contest.

Kohli has developed a particularly strong connection with Indian cricket fans over the course of his international career. His popularity extends beyond his performances, with supporters frequently finding creative ways to catch his attention.

The one8 reference made this particular interaction even more distinctive, as the fan chose to showcase footwear associated with Kohli's own brand directly to the cricketer.

While the India-West Indies match remained the main event, the brief dugout interaction gave fans another memorable moment to discuss from the third ODI.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened during the third ODI involving Virat Kohli and a fan?

While Virat Kohli was in the dugout, a fan removed his shoe to show him a pair from Kohli's

Where was Virat Kohli when this interaction occurred?

Virat Kohli was seated in the Indian dugout, relaxed and following the match from the sidelines when the fan approached him.

How did Virat Kohli react to the fan's gesture?

Kohli noticed the gesture, looked towards the fan, and reacted to the unexpected display, creating a light-hearted moment.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Oct 2026 02:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs West Indies IND Vs WI One8 VIrat Kohli
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