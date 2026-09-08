WATCH: Virat Kohli Doppelganger Takes The Field, Video Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom A Virat Kohli lookalike played turf cricket, creating online buzz.

Actual Kohli won IPL 2026 trophy, ending memorable season.

His next ODI series expected soon against West Indies.

Virat Kohli Lookalike: Virat Kohli fans were given a surprise on the field when a man bearing great resemblance to the former India captain was spotted playing a game of turf cricket. The unexpected sight quickly grabbed attention online, with the man’s appearance being highlighted. From his beard and hairstyle to his overall build, the resemblance was striking enough to momentarily create the impression that Kohli himself had turned up for a casual game.

Kohli Lookalike Sparks Buzz

The resemblance became especially noticeable once the man stepped onto the turf with a bat in his hands.

Virat Kohli is among the most recognisable faces in world cricket, meaning any person who closely matches his appearance is likely to attract instant attention.

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That effect was amplified in this case because the lookalike was not simply standing or posing for pictures, he was actively participating in a cricket match.

Videos of celebrity lookalikes regularly attract interest online, but the cricket setting may have made this sighting particularly entertaining for Kohli fans.

When Will Virat Kohli Be In Action?

The actual Virat Kohli remains one of the biggest attractions in Indian cricket and could soon be back in action.

The veteran enjoyed another memorable IPL 2026 campaign, ending the season with a match-winning 75 in the final as his team lifted the trophy.

His most recent appearance for India came in the ODI series against England. After stepping away from Test cricket and T20Is, Kohli’s international schedule is now limited to the 50-over format.

His next outing could come later this month when India are expected to face West Indies in an ODI series, although the final schedule and squad selection will determine his return.