HomeSportsCricketVirat Kohli Continues Record-Breaking Run With Vijay Hazare Trophy Century

Virat Kohli Continues Record-Breaking Run With Vijay Hazare Trophy Century

Virat Kohli marked his Vijay Hazare Trophy return with a century, becoming the fastest to 16,000 List A runs as he guided Delhi’s chase against Andhra.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 24 Dec 2025 04:11 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Virat Kohli made his first Vijay Hazare Trophy appearance in 15 years today, December 24, 2025, representing Delhi against Andhra in the tournament opener.

Chasing 299, Kohli entered at number three, and marked a dominating return to the competition, scoring his 58th List A cricket century. He also surpassed a massive collective run-scoring milestone with his innings today, reaching it faster than the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

At the time of writing, the match is still underway, with Delhi well within the grasp of a victory, led by Rishabh Pant, and guided by Virat's century.

Virat Kohli: Fastest To 16,000 List A Runs

Ahead of this match, Virat Kohli was at 15,999 List A cricket runs in 329 innings, and with a single today, hit 16,000 runs in the format, faster than anybody else.

Although he is the second Indian to cross the mark after Sachin Tendulkar, the 'God' of cricket had himself reached the milestone in 391 innings.

Kohli then went on to score his century, guiding Delhi's chase, first with Priyansh Arya, who scored 74 off 44 before departing, and then formed a partnership with Nitish Rana, who is currently not out.

Kohli Smashes 83-Ball Ton In Bengaluru

Playing against Andhra at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, Kohli reached his century in 83 balls. 

This is his third ton in last four appearances, having scored two centuries against South Africa in the recent three-match ODI series, which India won 2-1.

The tons in those matches allowed him to break his own record of having hit the most 100s in 50-over international cricket.

What makes Kohli’s List A record even more remarkable is the fact that he has registered three centuries and two half-centuries in his last five appearances in the format.

Considering that his latest Vijay Hazare Trophy innings came after a 15-year gap, it further underlines the extraordinary level of consistency he has managed to maintain.

Notably, Rohit Sharma, another veteran Indian batsman, also scored a century in the tournament, facing Sikkim for Mumbai.

Published at : 24 Dec 2025 04:06 PM (IST)
Unnao Rape Survivor Stopped From Addressing Press, Mother Manhandled
'Bangladesh Govt Got Him Killed': Osman Hadi's Brother In Dhaka
Delhi Metro Expansion Gets Cabinet Nod; Phase-VA Approved With 13 New Stations: Check Details
Indian National Himanshi Khurana Found Murdered In Canada; Partner Under Scanner
