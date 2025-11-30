Virat Kohli Confirms Participation In Next Tournament Post South Africa Tour

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketVirat Kohli Confirms Participation In Next Tournament Post South Africa Tour

Virat Kohli, currently occupied with the India vs South Africa ODI series, could be seen participating in a domestic 50-over tournament afterwards.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 30 Nov 2025 01:40 PM (IST)
Virat Kohli only plays the IPL now outside of One Day Internationals (ODIs), but he might also be seen in action in a domestic tournament.

According to a report by the Times Of India, while Kohli is expected to fly back to London after after the on-going IND vs SA series, he could represent Delhi in the Vijay Hazare Trophy afterwards. 

What Is Vijay Hazare Trophy?

The Vijay Hazare Trophy is India’s premier domestic one-day cricket tournament, showcasing emerging talent and giving established players valuable 50-over match practice.

Named after legendary batsman Vijay Hazare, the competition features state teams competing in a league-cum-knockout format. It serves as a crucial pathway to higher honours, with strong performances often influencing India A selections and even national call-ups.

Known for producing breakout stars and unveiling future ODI specialists, the tournament blends competitive intensity with opportunities for young cricketers to shine.

Its high-quality contests, packed schedule and nationwide participation make it a cornerstone of India’s domestic cricket structure and talent pipeline

Participation Could Help Kohli With Game Time

After having retired from T20Is and Tests, Virat Kohli experiences significant gaps between series call-ups for India.

The lack of game time in these periods can potentially be a problem over time, a glimpse of which was seen during his first two ODI outings in Australia, where he registered consecutive ducks. 

Those two matches were his first cricket matches in several months since the IPL 2025 Final.

Therefore, competing in a tournament like the Vijay Hazare Trophy can help with game time and keep him warmed up for international requirements.

However, the TOI report also states that there hasn't been any communication between Virat Kohli and the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) on the matter just yet, so whether he features in the Vijay Hazare Trophy remains to be seen.

Published at : 30 Nov 2025 01:40 PM (IST)
