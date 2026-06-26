WATCH: Virat Kohli's 'Clean-Shaven Look' Goes Viral Online

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Digitally edited image of Virat Kohli clean-shaven went viral.

Kohli sustained hamstring injury, missed recent Afghanistan ODI series.

Kohli expected to return for England ODI series in July.

Virat Kohli Viral Video: Virat Kohli has worn his trademark beard for so many years that it has become part of his identity. For an entire generation of cricket fans, it's almost impossible to picture the former India captain without it. That somewhat changed after a social media user uploaded a digitally edited image showing Kohli with a completely clean-shaven face. Check it out:

Kohli if men were banned from keeping beard and moustache 😭 https://t.co/Gw6jygrAOz pic.twitter.com/FalPhWKkrz June 25, 2026

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The clip has exploded across X. As of this writing, the viral post has attracted more than 472 thousand views, seemingly making it one of the most talked-about cricket-related posts online at the moment.

Kohli Eyes Return After Injury Setback

Away from social media, Virat Kohli continues working towards his return to competitive cricket.

The veteran batsman hasn't played since helping Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lift their second-straight IPL title earlier this year. Playing a match-winning knock in the final against Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans, Kohli suffered a hamstring injury that forced him to miss India's ODI series against Afghanistan.

Yashasvi Jaiswal had replaced him for those three matches, as India clean-sweeped the visitors.

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The absence came as a disappointment for Indian fans, especially after his remarkable performances during the IPL campaign. He scored 675 runs this season, becoming the first-player ever to cross the 600-run milestone in four consecutive seasons.

There is optimism, however, that Virat Kohli's break likely won't last much longer. The 37-year-old has been called-up by the BCCI for India's ODI series against England, which starts in July, and is expected to return in action, provided he receives medical clearance and completes his rehabilitation successfully.