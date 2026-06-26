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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Virat Kohli's 'Clean-Shaven Look' Goes Viral Online

WATCH: Virat Kohli's 'Clean-Shaven Look' Goes Viral Online

A viral edit imagining Virat Kohli without his iconic beard has taken X by storm, crossing thousands of views on the social media platform.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 26 Jun 2026 05:46 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Digitally edited image of Virat Kohli clean-shaven went viral.
  • Kohli sustained hamstring injury, missed recent Afghanistan ODI series.
  • Kohli expected to return for England ODI series in July.

Virat Kohli Viral Video: Virat Kohli has worn his trademark beard for so many years that it has become part of his identity. For an entire generation of cricket fans, it's almost impossible to picture the former India captain without it. That somewhat changed after a social media user uploaded a digitally edited image showing Kohli with a completely clean-shaven face. Check it out:

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The clip has exploded across X. As of this writing, the viral post has attracted more than 472 thousand views, seemingly making it one of the most talked-about cricket-related posts online at the moment.

Kohli Eyes Return After Injury Setback

Away from social media, Virat Kohli continues working towards his return to competitive cricket.

The veteran batsman hasn't played since helping Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lift their second-straight IPL title earlier this year. Playing a match-winning knock in the final against Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans, Kohli suffered a hamstring injury that forced him to miss India's ODI series against Afghanistan.

Yashasvi Jaiswal had replaced him for those three matches, as India clean-sweeped the visitors.

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The absence came as a disappointment for Indian fans, especially after his remarkable performances during the IPL campaign. He scored 675 runs this season, becoming the first-player ever to cross the 600-run milestone in four consecutive seasons.

There is optimism, however, that Virat Kohli's break likely won't last much longer. The 37-year-old has been called-up by the BCCI for India's ODI series against England, which starts in July, and is expected to return in action, provided he receives medical clearance and completes his rehabilitation successfully.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the viral social media post about Virat Kohli?

A social media user uploaded a digitally edited image showing Virat Kohli with a clean-shaven face. The post attracted over 472 thousand views, making it widely discussed online.

Why has Virat Kohli been away from competitive cricket?

Virat Kohli suffered a hamstring injury after helping Royal Challengers Bengaluru win the IPL title. This injury forced him to miss India's ODI series against Afghanistan.

When is Virat Kohli expected to return to competitive cricket?

Virat Kohli has been called up for India's ODI series against England, starting in July. His return is expected, provided he receives medical clearance and successfully completes his rehabilitation.

How did Virat Kohli perform in the recent IPL season?

Virat Kohli scored 675 runs in the recent IPL season, becoming the first player ever to cross the 600-run milestone in four consecutive seasons.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 26 Jun 2026 05:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli RCB IPL IND VS ENG
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