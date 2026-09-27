WATCH: Virat Kohli Reacts To RoKo, MahiRat And Virushka Tags: Here's What He Said

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kohli discussed 'Ro-Ko' nickname, sparking speculation about promotion.

Kohli explained 'Ro-Ko' naturally emerged after years playing together.

He suggested 'Ro-Ko' benefits broadcasters, boosting promotional value.

Virat Kohli has given his take on the popular ‘Ro-Ko’ nickname ahead of India’s three-match ODI series against the West Indies, with one particular remark about broadcasters attracting attention.

During a conversation with former India opener Abhinav Mukund, Kohli was asked about the nickname used for him and Rohit Sharma. While his response was largely light-hearted, his reference to ‘Ro-Ko’ as a “very nice tagline to use” has led to speculation over whether he was taking a subtle swipe at the promotional build-up around the two veteran batters.

Kohli, however, did not directly criticise broadcasters or say that the nickname was being overused.

Virat Kohli Explains The Origin Of ‘Ro-Ko’

Kohli explained that the practice of combining players’ names was already popular before ‘Ro-Ko’ emerged.

He recalled ‘Mahirat’, the nickname associated with his partnership with MS Dhoni, before referring to ‘Virushka’, which became widely used for Kohli and Anushka Sharma.

WATCH: Virat Kohli On Tags Associated With Him

"Broadcasters are benefitting heavily from RoKo clubbing"



Bro cooked Star Sports 😭 pic.twitter.com/pMFINvQets — 𝚅𝚊𝚛𝚞𝚗¹⁸ (@varunx18) September 27, 2026

Speaking about his pairing with Rohit, Kohli said the ‘Ro-Ko’ tag developed naturally after the two had spent a long period playing together for India.

“And then with me and Rohit, we've played for so long that this now, this term came up some time ago. And it sounds nice, it sounds good, and people are having a lot of fun with it,” Kohli said.

The former India captain appeared comfortable with the nickname, pointing out that fans have embraced the term over time.

Kohli's 'Very Nice Tagline' Comment Draws Attention

It was Kohli’s next observation that added an interesting angle to the conversation.

With Kohli and Rohit now playing only ODI cricket for India, he suggested that the nickname also works well from a broadcasting perspective.

“Also, now that we only play one format, even from, I'm sure, broadcasters' perspective... it's a very nice tagline to use: ‘Oh, Ro-Ko are here, they are back.’”

Kohli then added that the phrase “has got a ring to it” and said it was “benefiting everyone”.

The comment can certainly be read as a reference to the way broadcasters promote matches featuring the two stars. However, there was no direct criticism of Star Sports or any other broadcaster in Kohli’s remarks.

‘Ro-Ko’ Back In Focus For West Indies ODI Series

The timing of Kohli’s comments is significant, with India preparing to face the West Indies in a three-match ODI series beginning in Thiruvananthapuram on September 27.

Kohli and Rohit are both back in India’s ODI squad, with Shubman Gill continuing as captain. Their return has naturally made the ‘Ro-Ko’ tag a major part of the build-up to the series.

The nickname has also been used in cricket promotions before. Star Sports previously built an ODI campaign around ‘Ro-Ko’ when India faced South Africa in 2025, showing that the term has become part of the promotional language surrounding the pair.

Kohli’s latest comments therefore appear to acknowledge the commercial and promotional value of the nickname rather than reject it. Whether his “very nice tagline” line was intended as a subtle dig is open to interpretation, but he did not explicitly frame it as criticism.

With the two veterans returning together for another ODI assignment, however, ‘Ro-Ko’ is once again firmly at the centre of the India cricket conversation.