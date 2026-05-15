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HomeSportsCricketWATCH - Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On World Cup 2027 Future: 'Why Would I Leave My Home...'

WATCH - Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On World Cup 2027 Future: 'Why Would I Leave My Home...'

Virat Kohli opened up on his international future and 2027 ICC World Cup plans, making his stance clear during the RCB Podcast, interviewed by Mayanti Langer.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 15 May 2026 02:28 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Virat Kohli addressed speculation about his 2027 World Cup participation.
  • He aims to continue playing cricket as long as motivated.
  • Kohli's strong IPL 2026 performance fuels future discussions.

Virat Kohli 2027 World Cup: Virat Kohli has addressed growing speculation surrounding his future in international cricket and the possibility of playing in the ICC World Cup 2027. The former India captain spoke candidly about the topic during the RCB Podcast, a clip of which are now being shared on social media. With One Day International (ODI) cricket (the only format in which he is active internationally) now played far less frequently than before, discussions about Kohli’s long-term future in the format have continued to intensify.

Kohli Responds To 2027 World Cup Questions - WATCH

Virat Kohli admitted he has repeatedly been asked about whether he intends to continue until the next ODI World Cup, scheduled for 2027. However, the RCB star made it clear that he still wants to continue playing as long as the motivation and purpose remain strong.

"I mean, this 27 (World Cup 2027) chat and all that, honestly, for me, it is like, we are at like mid 26. But I've been asked so many times, do you want to play 27?, Like, why would I leave my home, you know, get my stuff over and be like, I don't know what I want. Of course, if I'm playing, I want to play cricket. I want to carry on. Playing a World Cup for India is amazing."

The comments quickly sparked reactions among fans, many of whom interpreted the statement as a positive sign regarding Kohli’s international future.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest ODI batsmen in cricket history, the veteran has amassed 14,797 runs in 311 ODI appearances, including 54 centuries.

Also Check: WATCH: Rohit Sharma’s Fun Interaction With Rutherford’s Son Before PBKS vs MI Clash

Kohli Continues To Shine In IPL 2026

Even amid questions about his long-term plans, Virat Kohli’s performances continue to speak for themselves.

He has scored 484 runs in 12 innings during IPL 2026 and currently sits third in the Orange Cap standings. His season includes a century and three half-centuries.

Although Kohli recently endured two consecutive ducks, he responded in emphatic fashion with a brilliant hundred against Kolkata Knight Riders, guiding Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a crucial victory.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Has Virat Kohli addressed speculation about playing in the 2027 World Cup?

Yes, Virat Kohli has spoken about the possibility of playing in the ICC World Cup 2027. He discussed his future in international cricket on the RCB Podcast.

What did Virat Kohli say about his motivation to continue playing?

Kohli stated that he wants to continue playing as long as his motivation and purpose remain strong. He expressed his desire to play cricket and continue his career.

How has Virat Kohli performed in IPL 2026?

Virat Kohli has scored 484 runs in 12 innings in IPL 2026, with one century and three half-centuries. He is currently third in the Orange Cap standings.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 15 May 2026 02:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli World Cup RCB IPL
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