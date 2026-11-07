Virat Kohli Claims No. 1 Spot! Breaks Ricky Ponting's All-Time ODI Record Against New Zealand

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Virat Kohli surpassed Ricky Ponting's ODI runs record against New Zealand.

Kohli made seven runs, dismissed by Jacob Duffy.

Gurnoor Brar's four wickets restricted New Zealand to 134.

India needed 135 runs to win the second ODI.

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Highlights: Virat Kohli added another significant milestone to his international career during India's second ODI against New Zealand in Wellington on Saturday. The former India captain moved past Ricky Ponting to claim the top position on the list of batters with the most ODI runs against the Black Caps.

Kohli needed just one run to go beyond Ponting's tally of 1,971 runs. He achieved the feat with a boundary off the second delivery he faced, taking his career tally against New Zealand to 1,975 runs.

The record places Kohli ahead of some of the biggest names in the history of the game. Sachin Tendulkar occupies third position with 1,750 runs, while former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara is fourth with 1,568. Sanath Jayasuriya completes the top five with 1,519 runs.

Most ODI Runs Against New Zealand

Virat Kohli – 1,975 runs Ricky Ponting – 1,971 runs Sachin Tendulkar – 1,750 runs Kumar Sangakkara – 1,568 runs Sanath Jayasuriya – 1,519 runs Jacques Kallis – 1,449 runs

Jacob Duffy Cuts Short Kohli's Stay After Record-Breaking Start

The milestone, however, did not translate into a substantial contribution with the bat. Kohli was dismissed for seven off seven deliveries as India began their chase of 135 in the second ODI.

New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy found a way past the right-hander by bowling outside the off stump. Kohli went for a drive but appeared to play the delivery too early, allowing Will Young to complete the catch at cover point.

It was an early exit for Kohli, who had made a much bigger impact in the opening match of the series. He scored 74 runs in Auckland as India secured a five-wicket victory in the rain-affected first ODI.

Gurnoor Brar leads India's bowling effort

India's impressive position in the contest was built on a dominant performance with the ball. Captain Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to field, a decision that paid off as New Zealand were dismissed for 134.

Gurnoor Brar led the attack with four wickets for 30 runs, playing a key role in restricting the hosts to a modest total. India needed 135 runs to win and take a 2-0 lead in the five-match ODI series.

New Zealand were also without Devon Conway, who had been ruled out of the series after sustaining a concussion in a collision during a training session.

While Kohli's innings ended quickly, his boundary early in the chase was enough to take him past Ponting and give him sole ownership of a major ODI record against New Zealand.