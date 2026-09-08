Virat Kohli-Branded Shoes Spotted On Pakistani Cricketer During Asia Cup

Photos of Pakistan women’s cricketers wearing shoes from Virat Kohli’s One8 brand during the Women’s Asia Cup have gone viral on social media. The pictures emerged after Pakistan secured their place in the semi-finals with a convincing 72-run victory over Hong Kong on Monday.

Pakistan, batting first in the 11th match of the tournament, posted 143 runs on the board. Opener Shawaal Zulfiqar top-scored with 47 runs, helping her side set a competitive target.

Hong Kong struggled badly in the chase and were bowled out for just 71 runs. Nashra Sandhu produced a sensational bowling performance, claiming six wickets for only seven runs in her four-over spell. Her outstanding figures earned her the Player of the Match award.

Nashra Sandhu Spotted Wearing One8 Shoes

Nashra Sandhu was also seen wearing footwear from Virat Kohli’s One8 brand during the match. The images of the Pakistan spinner sporting the shoes quickly attracted attention online.

One8 is Virat Kohli’s lifestyle brand, and its sports footwear range is designed with athletes and modern sporting requirements in mind. Sandhu’s appearance in the branded shoes has added an interesting talking point around the tournament.

Pakistani Women’s cricketer using Virat Kohli’s One8 brand shoes 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/iyCTNRkQC6 — " (@Im_Blazee) September 7, 2026

Nashra Sundhu's career best spell earns her the 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡 in Match 1️⃣1️⃣#DPWorldWomensAsiaCup2026 #PAKWvHKW #ACC pic.twitter.com/HWu87smv9t — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 7, 2026

Half of the Pakistan women squad wearing one8 shoes tonight… pic.twitter.com/d2Bfciy5DQ — A. (@anhnjo) September 7, 2026

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Pakistan Set for Semi-final Against Sri Lanka

With their win over Hong Kong, Pakistan qualified for the semi-finals and will now face Sri Lanka in the next stage. Sri Lanka topped Group B after winning all three of their matches.

India were the first team from Group A to book a semi-final spot. Their opponent will be decided after the Bangladesh-UAE clash. The winner of that match will advance to the semi-finals and take on India.

Pakistan, meanwhile, will look to carry their momentum into the knockout stage after an impressive all-round performance against Hong Kong.

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