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English NewsSportsCricketVirat Kohli-Branded Shoes Spotted On Pakistani Cricketer During Asia Cup

Virat Kohli-Branded Shoes Spotted On Pakistani Cricketer During Asia Cup

Pakistan, meanwhile, will look to carry their momentum into the knockout stage after an impressive all-round performance against Hong Kong.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 08 Sep 2026 02:22 PM (IST)

Photos of Pakistan women’s cricketers wearing shoes from Virat Kohli’s One8 brand during the Women’s Asia Cup have gone viral on social media. The pictures emerged after Pakistan secured their place in the semi-finals with a convincing 72-run victory over Hong Kong on Monday.

Pakistan, batting first in the 11th match of the tournament, posted 143 runs on the board. Opener Shawaal Zulfiqar top-scored with 47 runs, helping her side set a competitive target.

Hong Kong struggled badly in the chase and were bowled out for just 71 runs. Nashra Sandhu produced a sensational bowling performance, claiming six wickets for only seven runs in her four-over spell. Her outstanding figures earned her the Player of the Match award.

Nashra Sandhu Spotted Wearing One8 Shoes

Nashra Sandhu was also seen wearing footwear from Virat Kohli’s One8 brand during the match. The images of the Pakistan spinner sporting the shoes quickly attracted attention online.

One8 is Virat Kohli’s lifestyle brand, and its sports footwear range is designed with athletes and modern sporting requirements in mind. Sandhu’s appearance in the branded shoes has added an interesting talking point around the tournament.

Also Read | WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Urges Ishan Kishan To Take DRS, Call Proves Spot On

Pakistan Set for Semi-final Against Sri Lanka

With their win over Hong Kong, Pakistan qualified for the semi-finals and will now face Sri Lanka in the next stage. Sri Lanka topped Group B after winning all three of their matches.

India were the first team from Group A to book a semi-final spot. Their opponent will be decided after the Bangladesh-UAE clash. The winner of that match will advance to the semi-finals and take on India.

Pakistan, meanwhile, will look to carry their momentum into the knockout stage after an impressive all-round performance against Hong Kong.

Also Read | 'Trophy Nahi Chaiye...': Pakistan Fan’s Fiery Message To Wahab Riaz Before Possible India Final - WATCH

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 08 Sep 2026 02:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan Cricket Asia Cup VIrat Kohli Virat Kohli Branded Shoes
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