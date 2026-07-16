Virat Kohli's Bodyguard Accused Of Misconduct In Cardiff: Reports

Former India captain Virat Kohli has found himself at the centre of controversy after members of the media alleged inappropriate behaviour by his personal bodyguard. The incident reportedly occurred in Cardiff, where the Indian team arrived ahead of the second ODI of the three-match series against England on July 16.

According to the senior journalist, there was a heated verbal exchange near the Indian team bus after the players completed their training session. Journalists were positioned within the designated media zone to cover the team's departure when the alleged confrontation took place.

"A bodyguard of a player from the Indian ODI team has been continuously misbehaving with the media present at the venue. This bodyguard was not with the T20I squad."

According to the journalist, the bodyguard allegedly directed abusive language at a member of the media even after Virat Kohli had already boarded the team bus. The journalist claimed the security personnel repeatedly shouted, "Fk off, fk off," at a reporter who was standing inside the designated media zone, where journalists had been instructed to remain by the team's media manager.

"The same individual, who has previously behaved rudely with the media, again abused a journalist who was standing in the designated media area, repeatedly saying 'Fk off, fk off' at the media manager's instruction. By that time, the player he was guarding had already boarded the team bus."

This is Virat Kohli's bodyguard. A media person was standing at his designated area capturing team's departure visuals and was standing with the fans. He had his media accreditation card. After Virat got inside the bus, this bodyguard came towards that media person and started… pic.twitter.com/q1ScmiqPaP — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) July 15, 2026

The alleged altercation has sparked widespread discussion on social media, with several journalists and fans demanding that the BCCI investigate the matter. Many have called on the board to take appropriate action if the accusations against Virat Kohli's private bodyguard are substantiated.