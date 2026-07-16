Virat Kohli's personal bodyguard is accused of inappropriate behavior and verbally abusing a journalist in Cardiff. The incident occurred near the Indian team bus after a training session.
Virat Kohli's Bodyguard Accused Of Misconduct In Cardiff: Reports
The alleged altercation has sparked widespread discussion on social media, with several journalists and fans demanding that the BCCI investigate the matter.
Former India captain Virat Kohli has found himself at the centre of controversy after members of the media alleged inappropriate behaviour by his personal bodyguard. The incident reportedly occurred in Cardiff, where the Indian team arrived ahead of the second ODI of the three-match series against England on July 16.
According to the senior journalist, there was a heated verbal exchange near the Indian team bus after the players completed their training session. Journalists were positioned within the designated media zone to cover the team's departure when the alleged confrontation took place.
"A bodyguard of a player from the Indian ODI team has been continuously misbehaving with the media present at the venue. This bodyguard was not with the T20I squad."
According to the journalist, the bodyguard allegedly directed abusive language at a member of the media even after Virat Kohli had already boarded the team bus. The journalist claimed the security personnel repeatedly shouted, "Fk off, fk off," at a reporter who was standing inside the designated media zone, where journalists had been instructed to remain by the team's media manager.
"The same individual, who has previously behaved rudely with the media, again abused a journalist who was standing in the designated media area, repeatedly saying 'Fk off, fk off' at the media manager's instruction. By that time, the player he was guarding had already boarded the team bus."
इसने कुछ दिन पहले एक फैन का फोन भी तोड़ दिया था। ऐसे लोग भारतीय क्रिकेट की बदनामी करा रहे हैं। https://t.co/xo2kdKYhdh— Abhishek Tripathi / अभिषेक त्रिपाठी (@abhishereporter) July 15, 2026
This is Virat Kohli's bodyguard. A media person was standing at his designated area capturing team's departure visuals and was standing with the fans. He had his media accreditation card. After Virat got inside the bus, this bodyguard came towards that media person and started… pic.twitter.com/q1ScmiqPaP— Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) July 15, 2026
The alleged altercation has sparked widespread discussion on social media, with several journalists and fans demanding that the BCCI investigate the matter. Many have called on the board to take appropriate action if the accusations against Virat Kohli's private bodyguard are substantiated.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the recent controversy surrounding Virat Kohli's personal bodyguard?
Where and when did the alleged incident involving the bodyguard occur?
The incident reportedly occurred in Cardiff, ahead of the second ODI against England on July 16. It took place near the Indian team bus after a training session.
What specific actions is Virat Kohli's bodyguard accused of doing?
The bodyguard allegedly directed abusive language, repeatedly shouting 'Fk off, fk off,' at a reporter standing in the designated media zone. This occurred after Virat Kohli had already boarded the team bus.
Has Virat Kohli's bodyguard had previous incidents of misbehavior?
Yes, according to a journalist, the same individual had previously behaved rudely with the media. There was also an allegation of him breaking a fan's phone a few days prior.
What has been the public reaction to this alleged altercation?
The incident has sparked widespread discussion on social media. Many journalists and fans are demanding that the BCCI investigate the matter and take appropriate action.