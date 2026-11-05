Virat Kohli Birthday Special: 10 World Records Of King Kohli That May Never Be Broken

Virat Kohli is widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all time. Since making his international debut in 2008, the Indian batting superstar has established himself as one of the country's most dependable match-winners. Over the years, he has delivered countless memorable performances and rewritten several records across formats.

Born on November 5, 1988, in New Delhi, Kohli celebrates his birthday today, turning 38. Popularly known as 'The Run Machine' and 'King Kohli', he has built an extraordinary cricketing legacy through his consistency, determination and hunger for runs.

From record-breaking centuries to remarkable achievements in run chases, Kohli has set several benchmarks that will be extremely difficult for future generations to match. Here are 10 remarkable records from his illustrious career that could stand the test of time.

10 Major Records Of Virat Kohli

1. Most Centuries In ODI Cricket

Virat Kohli holds the record for scoring the most centuries in men's ODI cricket, with 55 hundreds to his name. He surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's previous record of 49 centuries, establishing himself at the top of the all-time list. Considering the demanding nature of ODI cricket and the consistency required to score hundreds regularly, matching Kohli's tally will be a massive challenge for future batters.

2. Most Runs In An IPL Season

Kohli produced a phenomenal batting performance in IPL 2016, scoring 973 runs in 16 matches. This remains the highest individual run tally in a single IPL season. Despite several outstanding batting campaigns since then, no player has managed to surpass this extraordinary achievement.

3. A Wicket Without Bowling A Legal Delivery In T20Is

Virat Kohli holds a rather unusual distinction in T20 International cricket. During India's 2011 match against England, he dismissed Kevin Pietersen without delivering a legal ball. His opening delivery was a wide, and Pietersen was stumped while attempting to play it. The dismissal remains one of the unusual moments in Kohli's international career.

4. Loyalty To One IPL Franchise

Kohli has represented Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) throughout his IPL career, beginning with the inaugural edition in 2008. Unlike several other established stars who have switched franchises over the years, the former India captain has remained associated with the same team. His long-standing connection with RCB makes him one of the most recognisable one-franchise players in IPL history.

5. Fastest To 10,000 ODI Runs

Virat Kohli became the fastest batter to reach 10,000 runs in ODI cricket, achieving the milestone in just 205 innings. He broke Sachin Tendulkar's previous record, who had taken 259 innings to reach the landmark. Kohli accomplished the feat 54 innings quicker, underlining his remarkable consistency in the 50-over format.

6. Most Double Centuries By A Test Captain

Kohli holds the record for scoring the most double centuries as a Test captain. He registered seven double hundreds during his leadership tenure, surpassing the previous record of five held by Brian Lara. His ability to convert substantial scores into monumental innings made him one of the most prolific Test captains with the bat.

7. Most ODI Centuries Against A Single Opponent

Virat Kohli has scored 10 ODI centuries against Sri Lanka, making him the first batter to reach double figures for hundreds against a single opponent in the format. His remarkable record against the island nation highlights his consistency and ability to dominate different bowling attacks.

8. Most Player Of The Series Awards In International Cricket

Kohli has won 22 Player of the Series awards during his international career, reflecting his ability to deliver consistently across multi-match competitions. These awards highlight his contribution to India's success in Tests, ODIs and T20 Internationals and underline his standing among the most influential players of his generation.

9. Most Centuries In Successful ODI Run Chases

Virat Kohli has earned the reputation of being one of cricket's finest chase masters. He has scored nine centuries while successfully chasing targets of more than 300 runs in ODI cricket, showcasing his exceptional ability to handle pressure and guide India towards victory. His record in high-scoring chases remains one of the defining aspects of his batting career.

10. Fastest To 28,000 International Runs

Kohli became the fastest batter to complete 28,000 international runs, reaching the milestone in 624 innings. He surpassed Sachin Tendulkar, who had required 644 innings to achieve the same landmark. Reaching such a massive run tally in fewer innings reflects Kohli's extraordinary consistency across all three international formats.