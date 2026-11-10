'Coaches Are Scared': Ex-India Coach Reveals Chat With Kohli Over 'Infamous' Outside Edges

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Coach Ryan ten Doeschate advised Virat Kohli on batting issues.

Kohli struggled with driving outside off-stump in Australia.

Doeschate cautiously approached Kohli during a rain break.

Kohli was receptive, explaining his batting approach constructively.

Coaching a player of Virat Kohli's stature requires more than technical knowledge. It also demands the ability to recognise when advice is needed and, perhaps more importantly, how to deliver it. Former India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has now offered an insight into one such conversation with the star batter during India's tour of Australia.

Speaking on the talkSPORT Cricket podcast, ten Doeschate recalled how Kohli was repeatedly getting dismissed while attempting to drive deliveries outside the off stump. The former Netherlands international eventually decided to address the pattern, but admitted that approaching an established player of Kohli's standing was not a straightforward decision.

Ryan Ten Doeschate Opens Up On Difficult Conversation With Virat Kohli

Ten Doeschate believes coaches can sometimes hold back from challenging senior players because they fear their intervention might be viewed as unnecessary interference or an attempt to justify their position.

He explained that the challenge lies in identifying whether a suggestion can genuinely help a player or simply introduce confusion. The former India assistant coach said he did not want the fear of how his opinion might be received to prevent him from offering useful advice.

Recalling his experience with Kohli, ten Doeschate said the batter was receptive when he eventually raised concerns about his dismissals in Australia.

"I actually was just telling a really great story about Virat and the troubles he had in Australia with driving the ball and nicking off. Eventually, in the fourth Test, I went to intervene and chat to him. And he was brilliant about it! And he actually wanted someone to chat to him," he said.

Why Ryan Ten Doeschate Chose A Rain Break To Speak To Kohli

The timing of the conversation was particularly important to ten Doeschate. He felt that discussing technical shortcomings immediately before a batter walked out to face a fast bowler could disrupt their concentration.

Using Mitchell Starc as an example, he explained that a player should not be burdened with fresh technical thoughts just before facing a challenging bowling spell. Even advice that makes sense in practice can become a distraction if delivered at the wrong moment.

Ten Doeschate therefore spent time considering how to approach Kohli without making the discussion sound like criticism. He eventually found an opportunity during a rain interruption in the fourth Test.

The former coach also made it clear that he did not intend to dictate how Kohli should bat. Instead, he wanted to understand the reasoning behind the batter's approach before discussing possible adjustments.

"I think getting the wording right around that and how you deliver it is so important. The way the power shift has moved towards the players in the modern era does mean that a lot of coaches are scared to bring up topics or at least get talking about it," ten Doeschate said.

Virat Kohli Explained His Batting Approach, Says Ten Doeschate

According to ten Doeschate, the exchange turned into a constructive discussion rather than a one-sided coaching intervention. Kohli explained why he preferred playing certain shots, allowing both men to discuss the approach and consider adjustments without necessarily changing the batter's overall method.

"You don't have to agree. You might say, 'I want to drive on the up for these reasons,' and that's actually what happened with Virat. He really explained why he wanted to play in the way he played, and then you can tweak around that," he recalled.

Ten Doeschate also acknowledged that Kohli was not a player who required constant technical instructions. What stood out to him was the repeated nature of the dismissals, which prompted him to think carefully about whether and how to intervene.

He said he had considered different ways of raising the subject before finding a suitable moment during the rain break.

"He's obviously not someone who needs a lot of coaching, and that was one thing that really stuck out - the manner of the dismissal being so same-same," he said.

The former assistant coach praised Kohli for the way he received the feedback, describing the exchange as a positive discussion. However, he admitted that the intervention did not produce the results India had hoped for towards the end of the series.

Ryan Ten Doeschate On The Risks Coaches Face With Senior Players

Ten Doeschate's account also highlighted a wider challenge within modern international cricket: maintaining a productive relationship with senior players while still being prepared to question their decisions.

He said approaching someone as influential as Kohli can carry professional risks for a coach, particularly if the conversation is perceived as questioning the player's ability or judgement.

Reflecting on the experience, ten Doeschate said the important lesson was not about having the authority to challenge a star player, but finding the right way to communicate an observation.

"If you can deliver it to someone like him, you can deliver it to anyone. Just finding the right way of dropping your message is really important," he said.

Meanwhile, ten Doeschate has returned to the Knight Riders setup after his stint with the Indian coaching staff. He has taken up the position of Head of Cricket Strategy at Knight Riders Sports. His departure from international cricket was influenced by his desire to spend more time with his family.