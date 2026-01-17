Virat Kohli Attends Bhasma Aarti At Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple - WATCH

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketVirat Kohli Attends Bhasma Aarti At Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple - WATCH

Over last few years, Virat Kohli has been increasingly open about how spirituality has helped him navigate the brutal highs and lows of his career.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 17 Jan 2026 09:40 AM (IST)

Former India skipper Virat Kohli chose to start his Saturday in a place where he wasn't a "King," but a devotee.

At dawn on January 17, 2026, the Indian batting icon stepped away from noise to find a moment of stillness at the Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain.

Arriving in the pre-dawn darkness alongside teammate Kuldeep Yadav, Kohli participated in the legendary Bhasma Aarti.

Wearing a simple traditional dhoti, Kohli was spotted sitting on the floor of Nandi Hall, with hands folded.

For those who watched him, the sight was a striking contrast to the aggressive, "fist-pumping" athlete the world knows. Here, amidst the scent of incense and the ancient vibration of Vedic chants, he looked like a man simply trying to recharge his soul.

Watch Video

The Human Side of a Champion

Over the last few years, Virat Kohli has been increasingly open about how spirituality has helped him navigate the brutal highs and lows of his career.

Kuldeep Yadav, a frequent visitor to the temple, sat beside him, later telling reporters that the visit was about seeking "inner strength" for the challenges ahead.

The visit follows a similar pilgrimage by Head Coach Gautam Gambhir and KL Rahul just a day prior.

Published at : 17 Jan 2026 09:38 AM (IST)
