Virat Kohli Attends Bhasma Aarti At Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple - WATCH

Over last few years, Virat Kohli has been increasingly open about how spirituality has helped him navigate the brutal highs and lows of his career.
Former India skipper Virat Kohli chose to start his Saturday in a place where he wasn't a "King," but a devotee.
At dawn on January 17, 2026, the Indian batting icon stepped away from noise to find a moment of stillness at the Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain.
Arriving in the pre-dawn darkness alongside teammate Kuldeep Yadav, Kohli participated in the legendary Bhasma Aarti.
Wearing a simple traditional dhoti, Kohli was spotted sitting on the floor of Nandi Hall, with hands folded.
For those who watched him, the sight was a striking contrast to the aggressive, "fist-pumping" athlete the world knows. Here, amidst the scent of incense and the ancient vibration of Vedic chants, he looked like a man simply trying to recharge his soul.
The Human Side of a Champion
Over the last few years, Virat Kohli has been increasingly open about how spirituality has helped him navigate the brutal highs and lows of his career.
Kuldeep Yadav, a frequent visitor to the temple, sat beside him, later telling reporters that the visit was about seeking "inner strength" for the challenges ahead.
The visit follows a similar pilgrimage by Head Coach Gautam Gambhir and KL Rahul just a day prior.
