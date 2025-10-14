Watch: Virat Kohli Touches Down In New Delhi Ahead Of IND vs AUS ODI Series

After retiring from T20Is and Tests, Virat Kohli, undoutedly India's greatest batsman in the modern era, only remains active in One Day Internationals (ODIs) for the Men in Blue.

He has been called-up for an ODI series against Australia, which kicks-off later this week, and has just arrived in New Delhi as team India prepares to travel Down Under for the upcoming series.

KING KOHLI IN DELHI. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/NQnlBnF5xz — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 14, 2025

Needless to say, the video has gone viral on the internet, drawing various reactions from fans, some praising the cricket icon, and others urging him to not retire from the format after the IND vs AUS ODIs.

Kohli Lands In Delhi, Social Media Erupts

As stated, the internet is abuzz with Virat Kohli's arrival in Delhi ahead of the India vs Australia series. One fan commented, that the GOAT (acronym for the Greatest Of All Time) was back home.

GOAT is back home pic.twitter.com/SsvRLzr5oq — Noob (@Noob79764711) October 14, 2025

Another fan commented, that the emperor was back in his kingdom.

EMPEROR IN HIS OWN KINGDOM ❤️ 👑 — Aditya Harsh (@AdityaH20611045) October 14, 2025

Here are a few more of such comments from fans on social media:

GOAT welcome back to India 🔥🔥🔥 — प्रहलाद चा (@NagrajNagdeep) October 14, 2025

THE GOAT AT HIS HOME IN DELHI..!!!! 🐐



- Virat Kohli is coming to Rule in ODIs. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/weQagdvfyu — Tanuj (@ImTanujSingh) October 14, 2025

GOAT 🐐 — Syed Zoha Ali (@Zoha1110) October 14, 2025

As mentioned earlier, one fan also urged the player not to retire after this series.

Brother please don't retire after this series — ramcharan fan from uganda 🥱🥱 (@GaneshC62660412) October 14, 2025

There is a lot of speculation regarding the longevity of Virat Kohli (and even Rohit Sharma) in international cricket.

Now that Shubman Gill has been appointed as the captain of the ODI team, and since both have retired from Tests and T20Is, some fear that Kohli and Rohit might not make it to the 2027 ICC World Cup.

However, no such announcement has been made by them officially just yet.