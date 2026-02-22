Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketWatch: Anushka Sharma's Witty Remark At Airport Leaves Virat Kohli In Splits

Watch: Anushka Sharma's Witty Remark At Airport Leaves Virat Kohli In Splits

A video of Virat and Anushka is going viral on social media. The two are comfortably posing for photos with fans. Meanwhile, Anushka said something that even made Kohli laugh.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 22 Feb 2026 03:29 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are currently in India. During their visit, they visited Premanand Maharaj Ji's ashram. They were later spotted at the Gateway of India. On Sunday morning, they were spotted at the Mumbai airport. A video of them is going viral on social media. The two are comfortably posing for photos with fans. Meanwhile, Anushka said something that even made Kohli laugh.

In the viral video, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are comfortably posing for photos with fans at the airport. The fans didn't miss this opportunity, and everyone present there started posing for photos one by one. Meanwhile, Anushka remarked to Kohli, "Aisa lag raha hai ham shaadi ka photo le rahe." Kohli laughed at this, then took Anushka with him and went inside the airport.

Watch Post

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli now plays only in the ODI format for India. He has retired from the T20 and Test formats. Anushka is also currently away from films. Many reports claim that Kohli has relocated to London with his family. It has also been observed that Kohli returns to London after any international series.

Watch Post

Team India is currently playing in the T20 World Cup, after which the IPL will begin. Kohli plays for RCB in the IPL. This league is expected to begin in the third or fourth week of March. In terms of international cricket, Virat Kohli's goal is to play in the 2027 ODI World Cup. He is also in excellent form.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Virat Kohli's international cricket goal?

Virat Kohli's goal is to play in the 2027 ODI World Cup.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 22 Feb 2026 03:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma IPL T20 World Cup 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Watch: Anushka Sharma's Witty Remark At Airport Leaves Virat Kohli In Splits
Watch: Anushka Sharma's Witty Remark At Airport Leaves Virat Kohli In Splits
Cricket
IND vs SA Super 8s: Toss, Match Start Time & Live Streaming Details For T20 World Cup Clash
IND vs SA Super 8s: Toss, Match Start Time & Live Streaming Details For T20 World Cup Clash
Cricket
Hardik Pandya's Grand Gift For Ex-Wife And Son - Price Will Shock You
Hardik Pandya's Grand Gift For Ex-Wife And Son - Price Will Shock You
Cricket
Sri Lanka vs England Super 8 Weather Update: Rain Forecast At Pallekele & Washout Scenarios Explained
Sri Lanka vs England Super 8 Weather Update: Rain Forecast At Pallekele & Washout Scenarios Explained
Advertisement

Videos

INFRA FOCUS: PM Modi Flags Off Namo Bharat Train & Meerut Metro, Launches ₹12,930 Cr Development Projects
CRIME ALERT: Delhi Police Crime Branch Arrests Two Gangsters After Shootout Near Dwarka-Bahadurgarh Highway
BORDER TRAGEDY: Two Security Personnel Found Dead at Adiyan Check Post in Gurdaspur, Investigation Underway
CRIME ALERT: Odisha’s Kandhamal District Student Allegedly Molested, 5 School Staff Held
SECURITY ALERT: Encounter Erupts Between Terrorists and Forces in Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative OPINION: Poll Season’s A Good Time For Party Hopping
Opinion
Embed widget