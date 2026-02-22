Watch: Anushka Sharma's Witty Remark At Airport Leaves Virat Kohli In Splits

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are currently in India. During their visit, they visited Premanand Maharaj Ji's ashram. They were later spotted at the Gateway of India. On Sunday morning, they were spotted at the Mumbai airport. A video of them is going viral on social media. The two are comfortably posing for photos with fans. Meanwhile, Anushka said something that even made Kohli laugh.

In the viral video, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are comfortably posing for photos with fans at the airport. The fans didn't miss this opportunity, and everyone present there started posing for photos one by one. Meanwhile, Anushka remarked to Kohli, "Aisa lag raha hai ham shaadi ka photo le rahe." Kohli laughed at this, then took Anushka with him and went inside the airport.

Watch Post

"aisa lag rha hai hum shaadi ka photo le rhe" lol anushka 😭 pic.twitter.com/qRnev1m90T — as (@badlesedin1) February 22, 2026

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli now plays only in the ODI format for India. He has retired from the T20 and Test formats. Anushka is also currently away from films. Many reports claim that Kohli has relocated to London with his family. It has also been observed that Kohli returns to London after any international series.



Watch Post

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli, along with his wife and actor Anushka Sharma spotted at Mumbai airport. pic.twitter.com/IXwBd0fzGh — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2026

Team India is currently playing in the T20 World Cup, after which the IPL will begin. Kohli plays for RCB in the IPL. This league is expected to begin in the third or fourth week of March. In terms of international cricket, Virat Kohli's goal is to play in the 2027 ODI World Cup. He is also in excellent form.